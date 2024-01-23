Zelensky awarded 103 defenders of Ukraine with state awards

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded 103 defenders of Ukraine with state awards. The decree was published on the President's website, UNN reports .

Details

The defenders were awarded for their personal courage in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for selflessly performing their military duty.

The servicemen were awarded the Bohdan Khmelnytsky and Courage Orders, as well as medals "For Military Service to Ukraine" and "To the Defender of the Fatherland".

The list of awardees can be found at the link.