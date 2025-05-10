Response to the actions of the SBU? A former Ukrainian diplomat was detained in Hungary: video

Hungarian special services detained a former Ukrainian diplomat in the center of Budapest. This was reported by the press service of the Hungarian government on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

The National Immigration Administration of Hungary issued a ban on entry and residence to a Ukrainian citizen due to alleged espionage activities. It is also reported that the man has already been deported from the country.

A video of the man's detention has appeared online.

At the same time, Hungarian media report that this operation of the country's special services was carried out in response to the recent detention of Hungarian intelligence agents on the territory of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian journalist Vitaliy Hlahola, the detainee turned out to be Serhiy Alexandrov, the former first secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary. He is currently the owner of two restaurants in Budapest.

Let us remind you

Recently, the SBU announced the exposure of an agent network of Hungarian military intelligence. This happened for the first time in the history of independent Ukraine: the agents were detained in Zakarpattia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reacted to this. He believes that information about Hungarian spies in Ukraine may be propaganda.

After that, Szijjártó announced the expulsion of two people who allegedly worked at the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest. They were accused of espionage. In response to Hungary's actions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced the deportation of two Hungarian diplomats.