Response to the actions of the SBU? A former Ukrainian diplomat was detained in Hungary: video

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
02:21 PM • 6262 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 14209 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 21864 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 37631 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 63048 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 49798 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 65770 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 71811 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63209 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65769 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.5m/s
79%
749mm
Popular news

Trump is clearly losing patience with Putin - German Chancellor

May 10, 09:50 AM • 6332 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 7508 views

In Russia, it was suggested that Merz, Macron, Tusk, and Starmer shove their peace plans up their "pangender asses."

May 10, 12:01 PM • 4656 views

The US, Ukraine, and Europe have set 22 conditions for Putin to cease fire - Media

12:30 PM • 7804 views

If Putin does not return to the path of peace, Trump and I will increase military aid to Ukraine - Starmer

01:14 PM • 4030 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 20096 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 130090 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 143087 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 126243 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 187535 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 7522 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 63048 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 42588 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 49672 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 58293 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Response to the actions of the SBU? A former Ukrainian diplomat was detained in Hungary: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

Former Ukrainian diplomat Serhiy Alexandrov was detained in Budapest. Hungary deported him, accusing him of espionage, in response to the detention of Hungarian intelligence officers in Ukraine.

Response to the actions of the SBU? A former Ukrainian diplomat was detained in Hungary: video

Hungarian special services detained a former Ukrainian diplomat in the center of Budapest. This was reported by the press service of the Hungarian government on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

The National Immigration Administration of Hungary issued a ban on entry and residence to a Ukrainian citizen due to alleged espionage activities. It is also reported that the man has already been deported from the country.

A video of the man's detention has appeared online.

At the same time, Hungarian media report that this operation of the country's special services was carried out in response to the recent detention of Hungarian intelligence agents on the territory of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian journalist Vitaliy Hlahola, the detainee turned out to be Serhiy Alexandrov, the former first secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary. He is currently the owner of two restaurants in Budapest.

Let us remind you

Recently, the SBU announced the exposure of an agent network of Hungarian military intelligence. This happened for the first time in the history of independent Ukraine: the agents were detained in Zakarpattia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reacted to this. He believes that information about Hungarian spies in Ukraine may be propaganda.

After that, Szijjártó announced the expulsion of two people who allegedly worked at the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest. They were accused of espionage. In response to Hungary's actions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced the deportation of two Hungarian diplomats.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the WorldEvents
Péter Szijjártó
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,223.60
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,461.99