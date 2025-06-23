$41.690.00
Rescuers published the consequences of the enemy's combined attack on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Kyiv was subjected to another shelling by UAVs and ballistic missiles on the night of June 23, the State Emergency Service eliminated the consequences in several locations. A high-rise building and business centers were damaged, there were fires. 7 people were rescued.

Rescuers published the consequences of the enemy's combined attack on Kyiv

On the night of June 23, Kyiv came under another Russian shelling by UAVs and ballistic missiles. The State Emergency Service (SES) showed the consequences of the enemy attack, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that rescuers are eliminating the consequences at several locations in the city, including in the Solomyanskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Rescuers reported that in the Shevchenkivskyi district, as a result of the attack, the ceilings of the 4th and 5th floors of a five-story building were damaged with partial roof destruction.

"Cars caught fire in the yard of the building. Evacuation of residents is being carried out using a turntable ladder and a three-section ladder," the SES informed.

Currently, 7 people have been rescued, including one pregnant woman

- the post says.

Also, at one of the addresses in the Solomyanskyi district, the roof of a business center building was extinguished, and at another, a fire broke out in a four-story office building covering an area of 800 sq. m. Firefighting is ongoing.

In addition, fires were recorded in open areas due to falling UAV debris and damage to non-residential buildings

- added the SES.

Information regarding possible casualties is being clarified.

Recall

On the night of June 23, Russian occupation forces launched another massive attack on Kyiv. The fall of UAV debris was recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Podilskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Solomyanskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Fires broke out, and there are casualties.

During the night attack on Kyiv, the exit from the "Sviatoshyn" metro station and the adjacent area were damaged

Massive shelling of Kyiv Oblast: one dead, 4 wounded23.06.25, 04:21 • 8076 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

