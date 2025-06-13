Renting a home in Ukraine has become more expensive again: in which regions is it the most

In May 2025, the rental of residential premises in Ukraine continued to rise. In some regions, prices increased by more than 7%, UNN reports with reference to the data of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In some regions, prices increased by more than 7%. The highest rental cost is in Chernihiv, Kherson and Odesa regions.

According to updated statistics, compared to April 2025, housing rents increased on average in most regions. The largest increase was recorded in:

• Chernihiv region – plus 7.01% (from 5 thousand 100 hryvnias to 5 thousand 458 hryvnias);

• Kherson region – plus 4% (from 3 thousand 118 hryvnias to 3 thousand 243 hryvnias);

• Odesa region – plus 2.76% (from 4 thousand 662 hryvnias to 4 thousand 791 hryvnias);

• Kyiv region – plus 2.15% (from 6 thousand 74 hryvnias to 6 thousand 204 hryvnias);

• Vinnytsia region – plus 1.96% (from 8 thousand 112 hryvnias to 8 thousand 271 hryvnias).

In other regions, the increase in prices did not exceed 1-2%, and in some cases remained at the level of the previous month.

The State Statistics Service also reported that the average rental cost in Ukraine remains at the highest level in Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Lviv regions.

We will remind that after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the housing rental market underwent significant changes – both due to the increase in demand for temporary housing in safer regions, and due to damage to the housing stock in the frontline zones.

