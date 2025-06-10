$41.490.09
Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection
01:58 PM • 2988 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

01:21 PM • 11275 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 14630 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

11:54 AM • 18916 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

June 9, 03:58 PM • 72986 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

June 9, 01:46 PM • 163340 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

June 9, 01:35 PM • 120261 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

June 9, 01:15 PM • 112662 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

June 9, 12:50 PM • 209517 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 66788 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Ukraine is forming a new housing policy: strategy development has begun

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

Ukraine is working on a new housing policy to provide citizens with their own homes or affordable rentals. It will include rental development, financial mechanisms and support for various population groups.

Ukraine is forming a new housing policy: strategy development has begun

Work on the state housing policy strategy has started in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba said on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN writes. 

Ukraine is forming a new housing policy that should give people real opportunities to own their own homes or have access to affordable rent. Today we started working on its strategy," - wrote Kuleba.

- wrote Kuleba.

According to him, the vision includes several key areas:

  • development of transparent, secure and affordable housing rental;
    • launch of financial mechanisms that allow people to own or rent housing on clear terms - mortgage, lease with redemption, state support;
      • strengthening the capacity of communities to plan, build and manage housing infrastructure;
        • support for veterans, military personnel, internally displaced persons, large families and young people;
          • attracting investment, developing public-private partnerships, guarantees of transparency and protection of rights.

            "We are working to create a policy that will be consistent, clear and based on real instruments. And the focus of decisions should be on people," the minister said.

            Together with the government, communities, international partners, experts and representatives of civil society, he said, they have launched open consultations on the content of the future strategy.

            According to him, work is underway to ensure that the future strategy includes not only goals, but also concrete instruments for achieving them - with clear powers, division of responsibilities, sources of funding, and a system of monitoring and reporting.

            An interdepartmental working group has been established to coordinate the preparation of the document.

            "We must adopt the Strategy as soon as possible," Kuleba said.

            Housing policy reform: it became known when the relevant law will be adopted17.04.25, 12:19 • 11118 views

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            PoliticsReal Estate
            Ukraine
