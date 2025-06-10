Ukraine is forming a new housing policy: strategy development has begun

Work on the state housing policy strategy has started in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba said on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN writes.

Ukraine is forming a new housing policy that should give people real opportunities to own their own homes or have access to affordable rent. Today we started working on its strategy," - wrote Kuleba. - wrote Kuleba.

According to him, the vision includes several key areas:

development of transparent, secure and affordable housing rental;

launch of financial mechanisms that allow people to own or rent housing on clear terms - mortgage, lease with redemption, state support;

strengthening the capacity of communities to plan, build and manage housing infrastructure;

support for veterans, military personnel, internally displaced persons, large families and young people;

attracting investment, developing public-private partnerships, guarantees of transparency and protection of rights.

"We are working to create a policy that will be consistent, clear and based on real instruments. And the focus of decisions should be on people," the minister said.

Together with the government, communities, international partners, experts and representatives of civil society, he said, they have launched open consultations on the content of the future strategy.

According to him, work is underway to ensure that the future strategy includes not only goals, but also concrete instruments for achieving them - with clear powers, division of responsibilities, sources of funding, and a system of monitoring and reporting.

An interdepartmental working group has been established to coordinate the preparation of the document.

"We must adopt the Strategy as soon as possible," Kuleba said.

Housing policy reform: it became known when the relevant law will be adopted