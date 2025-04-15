Rent is rising: the average price for a 1-room apartment in Ukraine has exceeded 7,000 hryvnias

In March 2025, the average cost of renting a one-room apartment in Ukraine was UAH 7,413. Since the beginning of the year, rental prices have increased by 2.7%. Such data was published by the State Statistics Service, reports UNN.

Details

The highest prices are recorded in the western regions and the capital. The most expensive housing to rent is in the Zakarpattia region - UAH 11,769 per month. The top three also include Lviv (UAH 10,748) and Rivne (UAH 10,262) regions. In Kyiv itself, the average rent for a one-room apartment is UAH 9,777.

At the same time, the cheapest housing is in the Kherson region (UAH 3,117), Zaporizhzhia (UAH 3,623), Mykolaiv (UAH 3,908) and Kharkiv (UAH 3,942) regions.

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Here's what average prices look like in individual regions:

Vinnytsia — UAH 8,056;

Volyn — UAH 8,404;

Ivano-Frankivsk — UAH 8,365;

Zhytomyr — UAH 7,420;

Kyiv — UAH 6,074;

Poltava — UAH 7,336;

Ternopil — UAH 7,609;

Khmelnytskyi — UAH 9,591;

Cherkasy — UAH 8,980;

Chernihiv — UAH 8,772;

Sumy — UAH 4,732;

Odesa — UAH 4,579.

Data on temporarily occupied territories, in particular Donetsk and Luhansk regions, are not provided.

The real estate market under fire: demand for housing has skyrocketed in Kharkiv and fallen in Donetsk region