Rent is rising: the average price for a 1-room apartment in Ukraine has exceeded 7,000 hryvnias

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1418 views

11:16 AM • 18166 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15795 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20883 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30169 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63657 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59593 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34017 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59620 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106840 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
11:16 AM • 18167 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 51739 views

07:15 AM • 63657 views

Exclusive

06:47 AM • 59593 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166927 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23610 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21173 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22799 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24701 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27322 views
Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Rent is rising: the average price for a 1-room apartment in Ukraine has exceeded 7,000 hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15325 views

In March 2025, the average rent for a 1-room apartment in Ukraine increased by 2.7% and amounted to UAH 7,413. The most expensive housing is in the Zakarpattia region - UAH 11,769.

In March 2025, the average cost of renting a one-room apartment in Ukraine was UAH 7,413. Since the beginning of the year, rental prices have increased by 2.7%. Such data was published by the State Statistics Service, reports UNN.

Details

The highest prices are recorded in the western regions and the capital. The most expensive housing to rent is in the Zakarpattia region - UAH 11,769 per month. The top three also include Lviv (UAH 10,748) and Rivne (UAH 10,262) regions. In Kyiv itself, the average rent for a one-room apartment is UAH 9,777.

At the same time, the cheapest housing is in the Kherson region (UAH 3,117), Zaporizhzhia (UAH 3,623), Mykolaiv (UAH 3,908) and Kharkiv (UAH 3,942) regions.

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next03.04.25, 16:51 • 261677 views

Here's what average prices look like in individual regions:

  • Vinnytsia — UAH 8,056;
    • Volyn — UAH 8,404;
      • Ivano-Frankivsk — UAH 8,365;
        • Zhytomyr — UAH 7,420;
          • Kyiv — UAH 6,074;
            • Poltava — UAH 7,336;
              • Ternopil — UAH 7,609;
                • Khmelnytskyi — UAH 9,591;
                  • Cherkasy — UAH 8,980;
                    • Chernihiv — UAH 8,772;
                      • Sumy — UAH 4,732;
                        • Odesa — UAH 4,579.

                          Data on temporarily occupied territories, in particular Donetsk and Luhansk regions, are not provided.

                          The real estate market under fire: demand for housing has skyrocketed in Kharkiv and fallen in Donetsk region09.04.25, 15:08 • 16241 view

                          Alina Volianska

                          EconomyReal Estate
                          Ukraine
                          Kyiv
                          Brent
                          $65.25
                          Bitcoin
                          $83,936.60
                          S&P 500
                          $5,403.88
                          Tesla
                          $252.37
                          Газ TTF
                          $34.81
                          Золото
                          $3,320.24
                          Ethereum
                          $1,580.79