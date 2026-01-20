Renault, in cooperation with Turgis Gaillard, will produce drones for Ukraine's needs

French car manufacturer Renault will join forces with the defense group Turgis Gaillard to produce unmanned aerial vehicles intended for Ukraine. The project is being implemented at the initiative and under the leadership of the French Ministry of Defense with the aim of supporting Kyiv. This is reported by FT, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agreements reached, the drones will be assembled at two Renault factories. Renault director Fabrice Cambolive confirmed participation in the project, noting that the state approached the concern due to its industrial expertise. Currently, the parties do not disclose the value of the contract, the exact number of units of equipment, or their purpose - whether the drones will be reconnaissance or strike drones.

Preparations for production began after the French government's June request to industrial enterprises to create new UAV production lines. Unmanned systems are a key element of Ukraine's defense strategy to repel aggression and strikes on infrastructure facilities.

Renault already has historical experience in manufacturing military equipment, including tanks, which were used during the world wars. The project partner - the Turgis Gaillard group - specializes in defense solutions and is the developer of the 20-meter AAROK drone, capable of transporting almost three tons of payload.

This initiative unfolds against the backdrop of economic changes in Europe: the defense sector is showing rapid growth in orders, while the automotive industry is facing difficulties due to competition in the electric vehicle market.

