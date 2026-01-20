Renault, in cooperation with Turgis Gaillard, will produce drones for Ukraine's needs

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
03:45 PM • 11631 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 13958 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 24165 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 18643 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 25960 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 23890 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 24001 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21529 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17968 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 38000 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial CemeteryJanuary 20, 10:30 AM • 14748 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 26687 views
Tina Karol apologized to Ukrainians after a wave of discussions about her song about light and warmthPhotoVideo01:02 PM • 5206 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 7982 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 10081 views
Publications
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia03:45 PM • 11638 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality01:28 PM • 24173 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 26728 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 42174 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 73214 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship05:49 PM • 898 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes05:16 PM • 2276 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure04:21 PM • 2640 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 10119 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 8042 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Renault, in cooperation with Turgis Gaillard, will produce drones for Ukraine's needs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Automaker Renault and defense group Turgis Gaillard will produce unmanned aerial vehicles for Ukraine. The project is being implemented at the initiative of the French Ministry of Defense, and drone assembly will take place at two Renault factories.

Renault, in cooperation with Turgis Gaillard, will produce drones for Ukraine's needs

French car manufacturer Renault will join forces with the defense group Turgis Gaillard to produce unmanned aerial vehicles intended for Ukraine. The project is being implemented at the initiative and under the leadership of the French Ministry of Defense with the aim of supporting Kyiv. This is reported by FT, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agreements reached, the drones will be assembled at two Renault factories. Renault director Fabrice Cambolive confirmed participation in the project, noting that the state approached the concern due to its industrial expertise. Currently, the parties do not disclose the value of the contract, the exact number of units of equipment, or their purpose - whether the drones will be reconnaissance or strike drones.

European Parliament accelerates consideration of €90 billion loan to Ukraine20.01.26, 18:54 • 1656 views

Preparations for production began after the French government's June request to industrial enterprises to create new UAV production lines. Unmanned systems are a key element of Ukraine's defense strategy to repel aggression and strikes on infrastructure facilities.

Renault already has historical experience in manufacturing military equipment, including tanks, which were used during the world wars. The project partner - the Turgis Gaillard group - specializes in defense solutions and is the developer of the 20-meter AAROK drone, capable of transporting almost three tons of payload.

This initiative unfolds against the backdrop of economic changes in Europe: the defense sector is showing rapid growth in orders, while the automotive industry is facing difficulties due to competition in the electric vehicle market. 

Germany and France diverge on the purchase of American weapons using the €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine - Politico13.01.26, 16:32 • 8687 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
France
Ukraine
Kyiv