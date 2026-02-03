$42.970.16
"Ready to provide support quickly": NATO Secretary General Rutte assured that attention is not diverted from Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1852 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine remains at the center of the Alliance's security policy. Support for the Armed Forces continues daily, despite Russia's attempts to destroy the country.

"Ready to provide support quickly": NATO Secretary General Rutte assured that attention is not diverted from Ukraine

Ukraine remains at the center of the North Atlantic Alliance's security policy, and support for the Armed Forces continues daily, despite Russia's increasing attempts to destroy the country. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

According to him, the Alliance does not divert its attention from Ukraine and is ready to provide assistance quickly and consistently.

Efforts to destroy Ukraine are intensifying, but I want to assure you – our attention is not diverted from Ukraine. It has been and remains at the center of our security thinking. We are ready to provide support quickly and consistently

– Rutte emphasized.

He noted that a daily dialogue continues between Ukraine and NATO, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine constantly receive the necessary equipment for defense and deterrence of future aggression.

Separately, the Secretary General emphasized the role of NATO command in Germany, which continuously coordinates military assistance and training of Ukrainian military personnel.

"We constantly coordinate with allies what exactly Ukraine needs at a specific moment. Millions of euros from partners come through the priority needs mechanism," he noted.

According to Rutte, since last year, allies have provided Ukraine with about 75% of all missiles for the front and about 90% of missiles for air defense systems.

He also assured that the Alliance continues to work on accelerating supplies through various mechanisms and encourages member states to provide bilateral support to Ukraine, especially in the field of air defense.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv.

Verkhovna Rada begins its record 15th session: a new MP from "Servant of the People" has already taken the oath, and the NATO Secretary General has spoken.03.02.26, 11:51

