Rains in some places and up to 29°C: weather forecast for today

Light rains and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine today. The temperature during the day is 21-29°. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.



Details

According to weather forecasters, on September 26, in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions, at night and in the western regions, there will be light short-term rains and some thunderstorms; in the rest of the territory, no precipitation.

The wind is mostly southerly, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures are 12-17° at night, 7-12° in the western, eastern, Sumy and Poltava regions; 21-26° during the day, up to 29° in the south (5-10° at night and 16-21° during the day in the Carpathians).

In Kyiv region

In some places there will be light short-term rain. South wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 12-17°, during the day 21-26°, in Kyiv at night 14-16°, during the day 23-25°.