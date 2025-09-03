Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced

The legendary music band from Oxfordshire, Great Britain, announced a tour that will cover various cities, including London, Madrid, Copenhagen, Berlin. This was reported by UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

British rock band Radiohead is preparing to return to the live stage.

The band last played on August 1, 2018, in Philadelphia, concluding their "A Moon Shaped Pool Tour." Radiohead's ninth studio album of the same name was released in May 2016.

Subsequently, fans of Thom Yorke's music and his colleagues began to doubt Radiohead's return with new performances and musical material.

But the unexpected happened.

After a seven-year hiatus, it was wonderful to return to performing songs and reconnect with the musical identity that is deeply rooted in the five of us. - said Phil Selway, drummer of Radiohead.

In 2025, Radiohead will perform in five European cities. These are Madrid in Spain, Bologna in Italy, London, Danish Copenhagen, and the capital of Germany - Berlin. A total of a 20-day tour has been announced; the start will take place in Spain.

Several dates are planned:

November 4, 5, 7, and 8. The venue is the Movistar Arena in the Spanish capital.

By the way, the band does not rule out the possibility of further concerts.

What about a new Radiohead album?

It is not yet entirely clear whether Yorke, Greenwood, Selway, and Ed O'Brien are preparing a new release of original material. Earlier this month, they announced a new live album, "Hail to the Thief — Live Recordings 2003-2009," which will be released on October 31.

Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for fun. This also prompted us to play a few concerts together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming shows. For now, these will be the only concerts, but who knows where it will all lead. - Selway said in his statement, writes Independent.

In 2024, Thom Yorke, Radiohead's frontman, interrupted his solo performance in Melbourne due to a dispute with a spectator regarding the conflict in Gaza. As it became known then, after a short break, the musician returned to the stage and continued the concert.