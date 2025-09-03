Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced

$41.360.01
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
02:02 PM • 9688 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 12550 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 13865 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 28736 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 20213 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 22325 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 21695 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 23491 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 40573 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 6726 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 28758 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 26385 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 40581 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 37663 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

British rock band Radiohead has announced a 2025 tour that will cover five European cities, including London and Madrid. These are the band's first live performances since 2018.

Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced

The legendary music band from Oxfordshire, Great Britain, announced a tour that will cover various cities, including London, Madrid, Copenhagen, Berlin. This was reported by UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

British rock band Radiohead is preparing to return to the live stage.

The band last played on August 1, 2018, in Philadelphia, concluding their "A Moon Shaped Pool Tour." Radiohead's ninth studio album of the same name was released in May 2016.

Subsequently, fans of Thom Yorke's music and his colleagues began to doubt Radiohead's return with new performances and musical material.

But the unexpected happened.

After a seven-year hiatus, it was wonderful to return to performing songs and reconnect with the musical identity that is deeply rooted in the five of us.

- said Phil Selway, drummer of Radiohead.

In 2025, Radiohead will perform in five European cities. These are Madrid in Spain, Bologna in Italy, London, Danish Copenhagen, and the capital of Germany - Berlin. A total of a 20-day tour has been announced; the start will take place in Spain.

Several dates are planned:

November 4, 5, 7, and 8. The venue is the Movistar Arena in the Spanish capital.

By the way, the band does not rule out the possibility of further concerts.

What about a new Radiohead album?

It is not yet entirely clear whether Yorke, Greenwood, Selway, and Ed O'Brien are preparing a new release of original material. Earlier this month, they announced a new live album, "Hail to the Thief — Live Recordings 2003-2009," which will be released on October 31.

Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for fun. After a seven-year hiatus, it was very pleasant to play the songs again and reconnect with the musical identity that has deeply settled in all five of us. This also prompted us to play a few concerts together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming shows. For now, these will be the only concerts, but who knows where it will all lead.

- Selway said in his statement, writes Independent.

Recall

In 2024, Thom Yorke, Radiohead's frontman, interrupted his solo performance in Melbourne due to a dispute with a spectator regarding the conflict in Gaza. As it became known then, after a short break, the musician returned to the stage and continued the concert.

Ihor Telezhnikov

