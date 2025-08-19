Rada failed to vote for the advisory board of experts of the Accounting Chamber - MP Zheleznyak

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 292 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 5548 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 11291 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 46197 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 43977 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 60546 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 79668 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 59606 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 42932 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 44377 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.9m/s
36%
750mm
Popular news
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - MacronAugust 19, 02:36 AM • 37972 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideoAugust 19, 02:57 AM • 42694 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 60477 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 52069 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 54625 views
Publications
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 286 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 5540 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 11288 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 54863 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 60720 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Oleksandr Usyk
Oksen Lisovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Washington, D.C.
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 1560 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 52267 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 37336 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 95503 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 85496 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Oil
COVID-19
United States dollar

Rada failed to vote for the advisory board of experts of the Accounting Chamber - MP Zheleznyak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The Verkhovna Rada did not support the creation of an advisory board of experts of the Accounting Chamber. The reason was a conflict over party affiliation in the selection of candidates.

Rada failed to vote for the advisory board of experts of the Accounting Chamber - MP Zheleznyak

The Verkhovna Rada did not support the creation of an advisory council of experts of the Accounting Chamber, an important stage of the reform of this body, which was supposed to elect six new members. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak in his Telegram channel, noting that the problem arose due to the partisan bias of the vote, writes UNN.

Details

According to Zheleznyak, only 219 deputies voted for the relevant resolution No. 13323, which was not enough to make a decision. The main dispute focused on the last list of candidates, where, according to him, experts from factions were chosen based on party affiliation, which caused a conflict.

The council was to include three international experts: Lee Summerfield – Director of the National Audit Office of Great Britain, Igors Ludboržs – Member and Dean of the European Court of Auditors, and Pascal Mounier – Honorary Magistrate of the Cour des comptes of France. Three more places were offered to candidates from Ukrainian factions and groups: Oleksandr Boyko and Oleksandr Rozhko from "Servant of the People" and Myroslava Maslyak from "For the Future".

The candidate from the "Holos" party, Oleksandra Betliy, received only 39 votes, which is why her faction refused to support the vote.

As Zheleznyak emphasized, the situation demonstrates problems with political neutrality in the selection of key audit experts, which jeopardizes the reform of the Accounting Chamber and its independence.

Stefanchuk answered when the resolution on the return of online broadcasts of Rada meetings will be issued8/19/25, 12:26 PM • 2276 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPolitics
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
France
United Kingdom
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Marinka