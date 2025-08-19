Rada failed to vote for the advisory board of experts of the Accounting Chamber - MP Zheleznyak

The Verkhovna Rada did not support the creation of an advisory council of experts of the Accounting Chamber, an important stage of the reform of this body, which was supposed to elect six new members. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak in his Telegram channel, noting that the problem arose due to the partisan bias of the vote, writes UNN.

Details

According to Zheleznyak, only 219 deputies voted for the relevant resolution No. 13323, which was not enough to make a decision. The main dispute focused on the last list of candidates, where, according to him, experts from factions were chosen based on party affiliation, which caused a conflict.

The council was to include three international experts: Lee Summerfield – Director of the National Audit Office of Great Britain, Igors Ludboržs – Member and Dean of the European Court of Auditors, and Pascal Mounier – Honorary Magistrate of the Cour des comptes of France. Three more places were offered to candidates from Ukrainian factions and groups: Oleksandr Boyko and Oleksandr Rozhko from "Servant of the People" and Myroslava Maslyak from "For the Future".

The candidate from the "Holos" party, Oleksandra Betliy, received only 39 votes, which is why her faction refused to support the vote.

As Zheleznyak emphasized, the situation demonstrates problems with political neutrality in the selection of key audit experts, which jeopardizes the reform of the Accounting Chamber and its independence.

