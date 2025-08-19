Stefanchuk answered when the resolution on the return of online broadcasts of Rada meetings will be issued

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 552 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 25559 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 30046 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 47820 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 67955 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 49897 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 37570 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 41606 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 108165 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 51506 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
49%
751mm
Popular news
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - MacronAugust 19, 02:36 AM • 25598 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideoAugust 19, 02:57 AM • 29996 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 37464 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 32700 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 32431 views
Publications
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 32821 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 37890 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 108166 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 103447 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 142946 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oksen Lisovyi
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
United States
Kherson Oblast
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 33040 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 30719 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 89376 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 79844 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 111805 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
TikTok
Train
Cruise missile

Stefanchuk answered when the resolution on the return of online broadcasts of Rada meetings will be issued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

The resolution on the return of live broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada meetings is expected from the beginning of the new session in September. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, stated that it will be submitted and voted on.

Stefanchuk answered when the resolution on the return of online broadcasts of Rada meetings will be issued

The resolution on the return of live broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada meetings should be from the beginning of the new session - from September. This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk during a meeting of the Rada, reports UNN.

We agreed that (the resolution will be - ed.) from the beginning of the 14th session... I think it will be submitted and voted on in the hall

- Stefanchuk stated.

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that the head of the freedom of speech committee Yaroslav Yurchyshyn stated that the resolution on the return of Rada broadcasts is ready.

The resolution is being agreed upon with the majority

- Honcharenko added.

Addition

On July 31, for the first time since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an online broadcast of a Verkhovna Rada meeting took place. Before that, a number of public organizations and media demanded immediate resumption of online broadcasts of plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada. In particular, due to the consideration of the draft law on restoring the powers of NABU and SAP.

However, permission for online broadcasting of the meeting was valid only on July 31. On that day, the Verkhovna Rada failed to vote for the resumption of broadcasts of plenary sessions.

Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that online broadcasts of parliamentary plenary sessions are delayed for security reasons. However, some people's deputies still conduct online broadcasts of meetings, and full recordings of Verkhovna Rada meetings are published.

Journalists are currently restricted from accessing the Verkhovna Rada corridors and the press box, instead working only in the press center. The number of journalists is also limited.

Vita Dumanska, leader of the CHESNO Movement, emphasized that the absence of journalists within the walls of the Verkhovna Rada and online broadcasts of meetings not only worsens access to information but also affects the effectiveness of parliamentarians' work.

Anna Murashko

Politics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine