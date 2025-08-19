Stefanchuk answered when the resolution on the return of online broadcasts of Rada meetings will be issued

The resolution on the return of live broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada meetings should be from the beginning of the new session - from September. This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk during a meeting of the Rada, reports UNN.

We agreed that (the resolution will be - ed.) from the beginning of the 14th session... I think it will be submitted and voted on in the hall - Stefanchuk stated.

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that the head of the freedom of speech committee Yaroslav Yurchyshyn stated that the resolution on the return of Rada broadcasts is ready.

The resolution is being agreed upon with the majority - Honcharenko added.

Addition

On July 31, for the first time since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an online broadcast of a Verkhovna Rada meeting took place. Before that, a number of public organizations and media demanded immediate resumption of online broadcasts of plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada. In particular, due to the consideration of the draft law on restoring the powers of NABU and SAP.

However, permission for online broadcasting of the meeting was valid only on July 31. On that day, the Verkhovna Rada failed to vote for the resumption of broadcasts of plenary sessions.

Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that online broadcasts of parliamentary plenary sessions are delayed for security reasons. However, some people's deputies still conduct online broadcasts of meetings, and full recordings of Verkhovna Rada meetings are published.

Journalists are currently restricted from accessing the Verkhovna Rada corridors and the press box, instead working only in the press center. The number of journalists is also limited.

Vita Dumanska, leader of the CHESNO Movement, emphasized that the absence of journalists within the walls of the Verkhovna Rada and online broadcasts of meetings not only worsens access to information but also affects the effectiveness of parliamentarians' work.