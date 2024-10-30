Rada abolishes 37% increase in salaries for prosecutors in the budget-2025
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada has supported amendment No. 155, which cancels a 37% increase in prosecutors' salaries in the draft State Budget 2025. This decision was voted for by 242 MPs.
At today's meeting, the Verkhovna Rada supported an amendment to the draft State Budget for 2025 that cancels a 37% increase in prosecutors' salaries. UNN reports this with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.
The Rada has canceled the increase in salaries for prosecutors! Amendment No. 155 has just been voted for. There were 242 votes in favor. This means that this provision is removed from the State Budget-2025
Earlier , UNN reported that the Verkhovna Rada had begun considering the draft State Budget-2025 in the first reading.
On October 28, the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee rejected an amendment that would have canceled a nearly UAH 3 billion increase in prosecutors' salaries.
Recall
The government registered the draft Budget for 2025 in the Verkhovna Rada on September 14.
On October 28, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget supported the submission of the draft Budget for 2025 with MPs' proposals for the first reading.
Among the positive changes to the document, the MPs mentioned the exclusion of the Road Fund and the 25% excise tax on it, as well as the amendment to cancel cashback funds.
The Ministry of Finance emphasized that the current version of the budget meets the parameters agreed with the partners.
The project must be voted by the end of November 2024.