Quiet about the military contingent: no specifics yet, discussion continues

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44990 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 88219 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114871 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106948 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149903 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120262 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135969 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134005 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127715 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124687 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25900 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34826 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119689 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 48098 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38743 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114871 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119689 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149903 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193169 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193521 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123712 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125865 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155565 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136001 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143454 views
Quiet about the military contingent: no specifics yet, discussion continues

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14186 views

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi said there are no specifics on the deployment of foreign military contingent in Ukraine. He emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive approach, including the closure of the skies and the presence of allies at sea.

There are no specifics on the military contingent yet, and a broad discussion is underway, in which Ukraine is actively involved.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a press conference, UNN correspondent reports.

Asked whether Ukraine disagrees with France's vision of the deployment of its military contingent, Tychyi replied:

As of now, there are no disputes or confrontation in positions. There is a broad European discussion on this issue, in which we are participating

Tykhyi noted that as part of this discussion, different countries have so far expressed their thoughts, ideas, suggestions, and visions of how the deployment of the contingent could take place.

As of now, there are no specifics yet, they are being discussed. Therefore, it is too early to talk about specific numbers, locations, what kind of contingent it will be and where it will be located

- Tychy said.

“We already have a map with the number and types of troops of our partners where they should be.” Zelensky on the foreign contingent14.02.25, 18:56 • 34123 views

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that there is a broad discussion in which Ukraine is actively involved. In general, closing the skies may be even more important than the presence of ground troops.

We want to expand it to include the understanding that if a decision is made to send someone to Ukraine, then let's think comprehensively. Because only one land component is only one of the components. In general, the closure of the sky as an element is no less, and perhaps even more important than the presence of ground troops. Because it is Russia's dominance in the sky that currently allows it to dominate the battlefield and still terrorize Ukrainian cities

- Tikhiy said. 

Foreign Ministry on foreign contingent: long-term security should include allies' presence in the sea and air, discussions are underway27.02.25, 17:01 • 16216 views

Addendum Addendum

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard said that Britain, Germany, France and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a truce in the war between Russia and Ukraine, adding that he expects the US to support European troops to maintain peace when Ukraine and Russia reach a ceasefire agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the European contingent in Ukraine will not be sent to the occupied territoriesor to the front line, its purpose is to ensure peace and the implementation of the future peace agreement. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising