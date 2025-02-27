Quiet about the military contingent: no specifics yet, discussion continues

There are no specifics on the military contingent yet, and a broad discussion is underway, in which Ukraine is actively involved.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a press conference, UNN correspondent reports.

Asked whether Ukraine disagrees with France's vision of the deployment of its military contingent, Tychyi replied:

As of now, there are no disputes or confrontation in positions. There is a broad European discussion on this issue, in which we are participating

Tykhyi noted that as part of this discussion, different countries have so far expressed their thoughts, ideas, suggestions, and visions of how the deployment of the contingent could take place.

As of now, there are no specifics yet, they are being discussed. Therefore, it is too early to talk about specific numbers, locations, what kind of contingent it will be and where it will be located - Tychy said.

Zelensky on the foreign contingent

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that there is a broad discussion in which Ukraine is actively involved. In general, closing the skies may be even more important than the presence of ground troops.

We want to expand it to include the understanding that if a decision is made to send someone to Ukraine, then let's think comprehensively. Because only one land component is only one of the components. In general, the closure of the sky as an element is no less, and perhaps even more important than the presence of ground troops. Because it is Russia's dominance in the sky that currently allows it to dominate the battlefield and still terrorize Ukrainian cities - Tikhiy said.

Foreign Ministry on foreign contingent: long-term security should include allies' presence in the sea and air, discussions are underway

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard said that Britain, Germany, France and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a truce in the war between Russia and Ukraine, adding that he expects the US to support European troops to maintain peace when Ukraine and Russia reach a ceasefire agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the European contingent in Ukraine will not be sent to the occupied territoriesor to the front line, its purpose is to ensure peace and the implementation of the future peace agreement.