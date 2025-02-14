“We already have a map with the number and types of troops of our partners where they should be.” Zelensky on the foreign contingent

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the issue of a foreign military contingent is being considered as part of security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, a map has already been developed with the deployment and types of partner troops that could be involved in the defense of the country.

He said this during the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

We have talked about the contingent many times. I think that the US should be together with the EU in supporting Ukraine. That is why this should be a political message to Putin. Not only in terms of the army and the number of troops. It is very important to stay together. Security guarantees should be shared with the EU and the US. We consider the issue of the contingent as part of the security guarantees - Zelensky said.

According to him, it doesn't matter what country this contingent is from.

In any case, we need 1.5 million troops if we are not in NATO. If we really want to stop this after the ceasefire and not be afraid of re-occupation or invasion by Russia, these are real preventive security guarantees - the President added.

He says that the Ukrainian military has already fulfilled its “home commitment.

We already have a map with the number and types of troops of our partners and where they should be. We are ready to make any positive decisions - He said.

