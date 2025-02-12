“Putin is not preparing for peace, only strong steps and pressure on Russia can stop terror”: Zelensky shows the consequences of the Russian attack

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack on Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones, showing the consequences and pointing out that "Putin is not preparing for peace - he continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy cities", and only strong steps and pressure on Russia can stop this terror," UNN writes.

Details

"Last night, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones. Apartment buildings, office premises, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. All our services are working on the ground to help people and eliminate the consequences of this terror. Unfortunately, as of now, we know about one dead person in Kyiv. Four others were injured, including a child. My condolences to the families and friends," Zelensky wrote on social media.

"This terror of Russia against Ukraine will not stop by itself. Putin is not preparing for peace - he continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy cities. Only strong steps and pressure on Russia can stop this terror. Right now, we need unity and support of all our partners in the struggle for a just end to this war," the President emphasized.

