“Putin is not preparing for peace, only strong steps and pressure on Russia can stop terror”: Zelensky shows the consequences of the Russian attack

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 37693 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 81199 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100730 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 114563 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 96152 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123522 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102250 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113199 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116822 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157840 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102222 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 86042 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 57323 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104295 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 89877 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 114563 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123522 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157840 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148194 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180390 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 89877 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104295 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136073 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137913 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165936 views
“Putin is not preparing for peace, only strong steps and pressure on Russia can stop terror”: Zelensky shows the consequences of the Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30690 views

One person was killed and four were injured in a nighttime ballistic missile and drone attack on Ukraine by Russia. Apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack on Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones, showing the consequences and pointing out that "Putin is not preparing for peace - he continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy cities", and only strong steps and pressure on Russia can stop this terror," UNN writes.

Details

"Last night, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones. Apartment buildings, office premises, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. All our services are working on the ground to help people and eliminate the consequences of this terror. Unfortunately, as of now, we know about one dead person in Kyiv. Four others were injured, including a child. My condolences to the families and friends," Zelensky wrote on social media.

"This terror of Russia against Ukraine will not stop by itself. Putin is not preparing for peace - he continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy cities. Only strong steps and pressure on Russia can stop this terror. Right now, we need unity and support of all our partners in the struggle for a just end to this war," the President emphasized.

State Emergency Service reports on the consequences of Russia's ballistic attack on Kyiv12.02.25, 06:32 • 120107 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

