State Emergency Service reports on the consequences of Russia's ballistic attack on Kyiv

Rescuers reported on the consequences of the enemy's ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: large-scale fires have broken out, and there is a dead person. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to the rescuers, as a result of the enemy shelling, debris fell and destruction was recorded in different parts of the city:

Obolon district - a fire in an office building from the 7th to the 1st floor, one person died.

Holosiivskyi district - a large-scale fire in a warehouse building with an area of 600 square meters.

Svyatoshynskyi district - falling debris, no casualties.

Solomyansky district - a fire on the roof of an apartment building.

Rescuers are working at all locations.

The State Emergency Service reported that work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

