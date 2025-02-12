State Emergency Service reports on the consequences of Russia's ballistic attack on Kyiv

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 40751 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 85781 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115866 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 99267 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124458 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102436 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113207 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116828 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158571 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102823 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 90640 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 61871 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105415 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 97679 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115867 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124459 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158572 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148911 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181095 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 97679 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105415 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136414 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138225 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166204 views
State Emergency Service reports on the consequences of Russia's ballistic attack on Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120108 views

Destruction and fires were recorded in four districts of Kyiv as a result of hostile shelling. One person was killed in Obolon district, the largest fire engulfed 600 square meters of a warehouse building.

Rescuers reported on the consequences of the enemy's ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: large-scale fires have broken out, and there is a dead person. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the rescuers, as a result of the enemy shelling, debris fell and destruction was recorded in different parts of the city:

Obolon district - a fire in an office building from the 7th to the 1st floor, one person died.

Holosiivskyi district - a large-scale fire in a warehouse building with an area of 600 square meters.

Svyatoshynskyi district - falling debris, no casualties.

Solomyansky district - a fire on the roof of an apartment building.

Rescuers are working at all locations.

The State Emergency Service reported that work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

Recall

As a result of the ballistic attack on Kyiv , shrapnel hits and fires were reported in several districts of the capital. One person was killed in the Podil district, buildings and an industrial area were damaged.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarKyiv
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

