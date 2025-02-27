Foreign Ministry on foreign contingent: long-term security should include allies' presence in the sea and air, discussions are underway

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43611 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86755 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114513 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106752 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149701 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120211 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135939 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133999 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127709 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 24551 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33627 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119433 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46937 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37547 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114513 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119433 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149701 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193059 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193409 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123654 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125803 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155519 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135963 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143404 views
Foreign Ministry on foreign contingent: long-term security should include allies' presence in the sea and air, discussions are underway

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15425 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it is necessary to expand the discussion on the allied contingent at sea and in the air. The issue will be discussed at a special meeting of the European Council on March 6 with Zelenskyy's participation.

Any long-term security must include an enhanced presence of Ukrainian allies in the Black Sea and in the air. Ukraine is already discussing this with its partners in negotiations. It will also be discussed at a special meeting of the European Council on March 6. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

As for the contingent. Today, Minister Andriy Sybiga made an important statement about the need to expand the discussion about troops from just land and ground forces to also talk about ensuring the security of the sky and sea

- Tychy said.

He emphasized that Ukraine believes that if partners and allies are ready to talk, to discuss the possible deployment of these contingents to ensure peace and security in Ukraine in the long term, then Kyiv believes that  it is quite possible to talk about the security of the sky, about closing the Ukrainian sky, including patrolling by allies on their aircraft.

Any long-term security must include an increased presence of our allies in the Black Sea and in the air. We are already talking to them about this in negotiations. We believe that this is a serious topic that needs to be discussed. We have important rounds of discussions ahead of us on these security commitments and long-term guarantees for Ukraine. This is the European meeting convened by European Council President Costa on March 6, and some other meetings. I am convinced that all these parameters can be discussed at these meetings

- Tikhiy said.

Previously

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote on social media that "the discussion of the possible deployment of foreign contingents in Ukraine as part of broader peace and security guarantees has largely focused on the issue of the direct presence of troops ‘on the ground’. However, ensuring the security of Ukraine's skies and sea is no less, and perhaps even more important. Attention should be focused on all three components - land, air and sea.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to a special meeting of the European Council on March 6, which will be dedicated to European defense and Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
european-councilEuropean Council
black-seaBlack Sea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

