Foreign Ministry on foreign contingent: long-term security should include allies' presence in the sea and air, discussions are underway

Any long-term security must include an enhanced presence of Ukrainian allies in the Black Sea and in the air. Ukraine is already discussing this with its partners in negotiations. It will also be discussed at a special meeting of the European Council on March 6. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

As for the contingent. Today, Minister Andriy Sybiga made an important statement about the need to expand the discussion about troops from just land and ground forces to also talk about ensuring the security of the sky and sea - Tychy said.

He emphasized that Ukraine believes that if partners and allies are ready to talk, to discuss the possible deployment of these contingents to ensure peace and security in Ukraine in the long term, then Kyiv believes that it is quite possible to talk about the security of the sky, about closing the Ukrainian sky, including patrolling by allies on their aircraft.

Any long-term security must include an increased presence of our allies in the Black Sea and in the air. We are already talking to them about this in negotiations. We believe that this is a serious topic that needs to be discussed. We have important rounds of discussions ahead of us on these security commitments and long-term guarantees for Ukraine. This is the European meeting convened by European Council President Costa on March 6, and some other meetings. I am convinced that all these parameters can be discussed at these meetings - Tikhiy said.

Previously

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote on social media that "the discussion of the possible deployment of foreign contingents in Ukraine as part of broader peace and security guarantees has largely focused on the issue of the direct presence of troops ‘on the ground’. However, ensuring the security of Ukraine's skies and sea is no less, and perhaps even more important. Attention should be focused on all three components - land, air and sea.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to a special meeting of the European Council on March 6, which will be dedicated to European defense and Ukraine.