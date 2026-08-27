Qatar is trying to reopen the Strait of Hormuz: the prime minister will travel to Tehran

$44.670.0352.090.07
ukenru
12:51 AM • 11256 views
The Russians attacked Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian cities, used ballistic missiles, and air defense was active in the capital
11:36 PM • 12591 views
A fuel oil leak from the sunken tankers has resumed in the Kerch Strait
August 26, 08:54 PM • 12535 views
Russians attacked the Romny community in the Sumy region with nine drones; a 66-year-old woman was killed
August 26, 07:09 PM • 17253 views
The number of Ukrainians missing after flash floods in Nepal has risen to 53 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs
August 26, 06:45 PM • 16838 views
An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 was recorded in ZakarpattiaPhoto
August 26, 04:57 PM • 19704 views
Putin is considering the possibility of launching more powerful strikes on Kyiv, including with nuclear weapons — media reports
August 26, 04:14 PM • 29236 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parents
August 26, 02:09 PM • 22281 views
The death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 55
August 26, 01:41 PM • 18743 views
Trump commented for the first time on CIA director's visit to Moscow and mentioned war in Ukraine
August 26, 12:49 PM • 15732 views
Hungary’s new government recognized Russia as a threat to Europe and the world - Spiegel
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1.4m/s
76%
754mm
Popular news
Czech athletes have decided to boycott the European Flag Football Championship due to Russia's participationAugust 26, 05:21 PM • 4782 views
The United States may pass a “hellish sanctions” law against Russia in September — Senator BlumenthalAugust 26, 05:35 PM • 3912 views
Ukraine simplifies medicine storage rules due to Russian strikes on warehousesAugust 26, 05:47 PM • 3450 views
Deadly flood in Nepal — the Foreign Ministry said contact had been lost with two UkrainiansAugust 26, 06:06 PM • 10472 views
Floods in Nepal have already claimed the lives of 157 people, while more than 40 others have been hospitalizedAugust 26, 06:31 PM • 3056 views
Publications
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 29236 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 28885 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhotoAugust 26, 11:45 AM • 35545 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 50515 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
Exclusive
August 26, 07:05 AM • 41809 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Carney
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Canada
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhoto12:07 AM • 1984 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhoto10:05 PM • 2832 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 39947 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 38526 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 40668 views
Actual
S-400 missile system
9K720 Iskander
James Webb Space Telescope
Leopard 1
Flakpanzer Gepard

Qatar is trying to reopen the Strait of Hormuz: the prime minister will travel to Tehran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

The Qatari prime minister will discuss de-escalation and the restoration of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz with Iran. Due to the war, the flow of oil has fallen to 5 million barrels per day.

Qatar is trying to reopen the Strait of Hormuz: the prime minister will travel to Tehran

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will visit Tehran on Thursday to continue mediation efforts between Iran and the United States and discuss restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Qatar, which is a U.S. ally and Iran’s neighbor, has previously mediated between Washington and Tehran and helped achieve the June ceasefire. Hostilities have now largely ceased, but there has been no diplomatic breakthrough.

One of the key issues remains control over the Strait of Hormuz. Before the war, about 20 million barrels of oil per day passed through it, but that figure has now fallen to approximately 5 million. According to the International Maritime Organization, 70 incidents have occurred in the strait since the start of the war, resulting in the deaths of 19 sailors.

Eight Muslim countries condemned Israel’s rejection of the U.S. plan for Gaza17.08.26, 00:37 • 14249 views

The Qatari prime minister will also discuss ways to de-escalate the situation and create conditions for the resumption of dialogue with Iranian officials. Meanwhile, Tehran and Oman have not yet concluded negotiations on an agreement regarding the movement of vessels through the strait.

Against the backdrop of an almost month-long absence of new strikes, the United States appears to be shifting its focus from military to economic pressure, tightening sanctions against Iran and its trading partners.

Gulf countries dissatisfied with Trump's chaotic policy toward Iran - WP16.08.26, 06:34 • 15165 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Reuters
Tehran
Qatar
Oman
United States
Iran