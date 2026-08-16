Gulf countries dissatisfied with Trump's chaotic policy toward Iran - WP

$44.7051.55
ukenru
04:21 AM • 8438 views
Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36
August 16, 06:07 PM • 26706 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
August 16, 03:22 PM • 30382 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
August 16, 02:39 PM • 44222 views
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?
August 16, 02:09 PM • 22566 views
Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk wins gold at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 47390 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
August 16, 12:10 PM • 26515 views
Zelenskyy has not submitted nominations for the ministers of defense and foreign affairs — MP
August 16, 10:48 AM • 29435 views
The General Staff confirmed the strike on a plant that produces fuel for “Smerch” and “Tornado” systems
Exclusive
August 16, 10:08 AM • 23044 views
The eclipse corridor is gaining strength: why August 20–23 could become turning-point days
Exclusive
August 16, 08:57 AM • 19528 views
Adapting first-graders to school: a child psychologist explained how to cope with difficulties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
3.6m/s
40%
744mm
Popular news
Ronaldo's comment under Messi's post set a new Instagram world recordPhotoAugust 16, 08:18 PM • 5934 views
Sybiga called on Greece to strengthen the protection of Ukraine’s skies and security in the Black SeaAugust 16, 08:30 PM • 4472 views
Eight Muslim countries condemned Israel’s rejection of the U.S. plan for GazaAugust 16, 09:37 PM • 2490 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 12837 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their home01:05 AM • 9822 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 44227 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 47393 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 99654 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 82409 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 74630 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Bart De Wever
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Israel
Indonesia
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their home01:05 AM • 10141 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 13058 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 52459 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 89566 views
Travis Kelce shared details of his wedding to Taylor Swift and called it the best night of his lifePhotoAugust 12, 10:15 PM • 84335 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Cruise missile
Mushrooms
Instagram

Gulf countries dissatisfied with Trump's chaotic policy toward Iran - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14538 views

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain are outraged by the lack of a U.S. strategy toward Iran and Trump's inconsistency. Some states question the advisability of hosting U.S. military bases.

Gulf countries dissatisfied with Trump's chaotic policy toward Iran - WP

The Gulf countries are expressing growing dissatisfaction with Washington over the lack of a clear strategy toward Iran, the inconsistency of U.S. President Donald Trump's actions, and the inability to achieve peace after nearly six months of military conflict. The Washington Post writes this, citing unnamed Arab and Western officials, a former American diplomat, and analysts, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain are unanimous in their outrage over the actions of the U.S. administration. Officials say that anger toward Washington has reached its highest level since the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory in February.

Even before all these disputes with Trump, there was no clear strategy

- one of the publication's sources said.

The authors point out that the region is concerned by Trump's repeated threats against Tehran, which he later withdraws, citing alleged progress in the negotiations. Analysts describe the White House chief's policy toward Iran as "chaotic" and "unpredictable." In particular, the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran in the Gulf was called a "mockery."

"As a result, some states have begun questioning the advisability of continuing to host American military bases on their territory, particularly in Qatar and Bahrain," the media outlet summarizes.

Reminder

The Strait of Hormuz "is under Iran's control and management," said on Thursday the head of Iran's paramilitary Basij force, Hossein Taeb.

Iran urged Trump to "acknowledge defeat" and refused to open the Strait of Hormuz15.08.26, 22:20 • 5022 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
The Washington Post
Donald Trump
Tehran
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Kuwait
Bahrain
United Arab Emirates
United States
Iran