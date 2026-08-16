Gulf countries dissatisfied with Trump's chaotic policy toward Iran - WP

The Gulf countries are expressing growing dissatisfaction with Washington over the lack of a clear strategy toward Iran, the inconsistency of U.S. President Donald Trump's actions, and the inability to achieve peace after nearly six months of military conflict. The Washington Post writes this, citing unnamed Arab and Western officials, a former American diplomat, and analysts, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain are unanimous in their outrage over the actions of the U.S. administration. Officials say that anger toward Washington has reached its highest level since the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory in February.

Even before all these disputes with Trump, there was no clear strategy - one of the publication's sources said.

The authors point out that the region is concerned by Trump's repeated threats against Tehran, which he later withdraws, citing alleged progress in the negotiations. Analysts describe the White House chief's policy toward Iran as "chaotic" and "unpredictable." In particular, the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran in the Gulf was called a "mockery."

"As a result, some states have begun questioning the advisability of continuing to host American military bases on their territory, particularly in Qatar and Bahrain," the media outlet summarizes.

Reminder

The Strait of Hormuz "is under Iran's control and management," said on Thursday the head of Iran's paramilitary Basij force, Hossein Taeb.

Iran urged Trump to "acknowledge defeat" and refused to open the Strait of Hormuz