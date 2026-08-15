Iran urged Trump to "acknowledge defeat" and refused to open the Strait of Hormuz

Iran called on U.S. President Donald Trump to "accept the reality of defeat" and said that it would decide for itself when to open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping. The Telegraph reports, according to UNN.

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Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that the strait "will be opened and closed only on Iran's orders." According to him, Tehran will continue restricting vessel traffic until Washington changes its position.

The Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized with a tweet, an aircraft carrier, an order, or an election campaign speech - Gharibabadi said.

The statement came after Trump threatened to declare the Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory after the end of the war with Iran. At the same time, negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain effectively frozen: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that a decision on their resumption has not yet been made.

Trump: "I will announce very soon that the Strait of Hormuz is US territory"

Due to restrictions on vessel traffic through the strait, oil supplies have fallen sharply. According to Kpler, only two vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on August 14, whereas before the war more than 130 vessels passed through the waterway daily. The Strait of Hormuz accounted for the transit of approximately one-fifth of global oil supplies.

Iran has not yet decided whether to resume talks with the US - minister