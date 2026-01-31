$42.850.00
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 1060 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USA
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 2916 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 5572 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 7258 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 7314 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 7258 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 4564 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 10444 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 17480 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Publications
Exclusives
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
January 31, 10:00 AM • 25133 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
January 30, 06:21 PM • 54582 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for health
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the future
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7258 views

The Russian economy is entering 2026 in a state of critical overstrain, forcing the Kremlin to plan cuts in military spending. This comes amid renewed diplomatic contacts mediated by the United States.

Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg

The Russian economy is entering 2026 in a state of critical overstrain, forcing the Kremlin to plan a reduction in military spending for the first time in four years of full-scale invasion. Against the backdrop of renewed diplomatic contacts mediated by the United States, Bloomberg analysts note that financial exhaustion is becoming the main factor that could push Vladimir Putin to real concessions in the negotiation process. UNN writes about this.

Details

According to Bloomberg, in 2026, Russia plans to cut defense spending by approximately 11% compared to the previous year. This is a forced step, caused by a drop in revenue from energy exports and a rapid increase in the cost of servicing domestic debt.

Russia allowed gasoline exports for producers until July 31, 202631.01.26, 15:03 • 2080 views

The aggressor's economy faced a liquidity deficit, and the costs of military payments and equipment production became an unbearable burden for the budget, which has been in a deep deficit for the fourth year.

We are seeing the first signs that Russia's war machine is hitting an economic ceiling

– experts note.

The situation is exacerbated by the fact that credit servicing costs in 2026 will exceed the combined expenditures on education and medicine, which creates a risk of social unrest within the country.

Peace Plans and Washington's Pressure

The Trump administration is actively using Russia's economic vulnerability as leverage. Washington believes that increased sanctions against Chinese companies assisting Russia, coupled with low Urals oil prices, will deprive Putin of the ability to continue a high-intensity war in 2027. This creates a narrow "window of opportunity" to reach agreements on terms acceptable to Ukraine and its allies.

One of Russia's largest banks predicts Russia's 'stash' will run out within a year31.01.26, 06:21 • 16539 views

Stepan Haftko

