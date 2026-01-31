$42.850.08
January 30, 06:51 PM • 12646 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 21608 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
January 30, 06:21 PM • 22714 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
January 30, 05:20 PM • 17299 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
January 30, 03:18 PM • 17930 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
January 30, 01:54 PM • 18588 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
January 30, 12:21 PM • 20044 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 20910 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
January 30, 10:25 AM • 21991 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 26027 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Popular news
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 8706 views
Ukraine sets record daily electricity import since year start - ShmyhalJanuary 30, 07:39 PM • 6484 views
Musk responded to Fedorov's request regarding the use of Starlink on Russian UAVsJanuary 30, 08:35 PM • 7748 views
CNS: Russia wrote off billions for the ruins of Mariupol11:30 PM • 5806 views
Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards the leaders of the USA, China, and Russia: sociologists named the "leader"12:37 AM • 5566 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?

January 30, 06:21 PM • 22714 views
January 30, 06:21 PM • 22714 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 17647 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 23570 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 27394 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
January 29, 05:45 PM • 84310 views
UNN Lite
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3
January 30, 06:42 PM • 8752 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 10139 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 10693 views
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornPhotoJanuary 30, 03:51 PM • 12581 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newVideoJanuary 30, 01:24 PM • 16527 views
One of Russia's largest banks predicts Russia's 'stash' will run out within a year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

According to Gazprombank's estimates, the liquid part of Russia's National Wealth Fund could be depleted within 1-1.3 years at current oil prices. If the price drops to $30-35, the fund will be zeroed out by the end of 2026.

One of Russia's largest banks predicts Russia's 'stash' will run out within a year

One of Russia's largest state banks has admitted that the liquid part of the National Welfare Fund (NWF) could be completely depleted within a year. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to estimates by the Gazprombank Center for Economic Forecasting, at current oil prices ($36-40 per barrel), the fund's resources will last for approximately 1-1.3 years. If the price drops to $30-35, the fund could be depleted before the end of the current year.

Funds from the fund are actively used to cover the budget deficit, which arises due to falling oil and gas revenues. The threshold price is $59 per barrel, and anything below that is compensated from reserves. However, the real quotations of Russian Urals oil have been significantly lower than this level for a long time, so the NWF is actively being "eaten away"

- noted the CPD.

They indicate that before the full-scale war, the fund contained $113 billion in liquid assets (6.5% of GDP), and as of today, this amount has decreased by 2.5 times to $52 billion (1.9% of GDP).

"In the event of the NWF's depletion, the Russian authorities will have to sharply cut budget expenditures. For years, the fund financed pension payments and smoothed out the pension system's deficit. Consequently, the Kremlin will literally have to pay for the war with the pensions of Russians," the CPD predicts.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, economic problems in Russia are increasingly affecting the population, which is confirmed by the rapid increase in the number of personal bankruptcies.

Russia's economy exhausted by war, 2026 will be critical - WP23.12.25, 01:00 • 5775 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
War in Ukraine