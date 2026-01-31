$42.850.00
Russia allowed gasoline exports for producers until July 31, 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The Russian government eased restrictions on fuel exports, allowing oil refineries to export gasoline until the end of July 2026. This decision was made amid the stabilization of the domestic market and the accumulation of sufficient reserves.

Russia allowed gasoline exports for producers until July 31, 2026

The Russian government has officially eased restrictions on fuel exports, allowing oil refineries to export gasoline until the end of July 2026. This decision was made amid the stabilization of the domestic market and the accumulation of sufficient reserves, which allows companies to avoid excessive overstocking and maintain oil refining rates. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to Bloomberg, only direct producers who fulfill their obligations to saturate the domestic market received the right to sell fuel abroad. The government of the aggressor country believes that the formed volume of reserves fully covers demand, so the temporary lifting of the ban will not lead to a shortage.

Inflation in Russia becomes a manageable instrument of state policy - intelligence30.01.26, 18:01 • 4470 views

At the same time, restrictions continue to apply to traders and intermediaries to prevent gray exports and sharp price jumps at gas stations.

Reserves have been formed in sufficient volume, which allows opening export opportunities for factories without risks for consumers

- Russian specialized agencies note.

However, analysts emphasize that the Kremlin reserves the right to "tighten the screws" again at any moment if attacks on refineries or seasonal factors create a threat to domestic needs.

Economic context and sanctions pressure

The export permit is seen as an attempt to support Russian budget revenues from the petrochemical industry amid international isolation. It is expected that the main volumes of gasoline will be directed to countries of the Global South and Asia. Despite the government's permission, Russian companies still face logistical difficulties and problems with cargo insurance due to increased sanctions control from the US and the EU.

Communal collapse in Russia: every seventh region left without heat and light – CPD31.01.26, 13:58 • 1210 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
United Nations
European Union
United States