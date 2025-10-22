Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underway

Special representative of the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, claims that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of the Russian Federation and the United States are allegedly continuing. This is reported by UNN with reference to his post on the social network X.

Details

Kirill Dmitriev stated that the media allegedly distorts information that there will be no meeting between the President of the United States of America Donald Trump and the head of the Russian Federation Putin.

"The media distorts comments about the 'near future' to undermine the prospects of a future summit. Preparations are continuing," the post says.

"CONFIRMED: President Trump said that the peace summit with President Putin WILL NOT BE CANCELED BLOOMBERG - TRUMP: WE HAVE NOT YET MADE A DECISION REGARDING THE MEETING WITH PUTIN," Dmitriev commented on the video of the US President's meeting with journalists in the Oval Office on Tuesday, October 21.

Recall

On Tuesday, October 21, US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with journalists in the Oval Office, stated that a final decision regarding his meeting with Vladimir Putin had not yet been made. The American leader explained that he did not want to waste time.

What preceded this

On Thursday, October 16, US President Donald Trump held a two-hour telephone conversation with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Following the conversation, the head of the White House announced a new summit with the President of the Russian Federation, at which the leaders planned to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned to meet on October 23. The meeting was supposed to agree on the terms of a future summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, October 21, foreign media reported that the meeting expected this week between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been postponed indefinitely.

The White House confirmed the cancellation of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest. The reason was the unsuccessful completion of telephone negotiations between negotiators on preparations for peace talks.

Trump-Putin summit: Hungarian Foreign Minister presents his vision of events