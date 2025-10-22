Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underway

$41.760.03
12:40 AM
09:57 PM • 13084 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
07:58 PM • 19935 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 18384 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 21956 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 29147 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
October 21, 01:53 PM • 42245 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 24057 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 23244 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 24231 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
Kyiv • UNN

 • 1180 views

The special representative of the Kremlin chief, Kirill Dmitriev, claims that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are allegedly continuing. He stated that the media distorts information about the cancellation of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Special representative of the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, claims that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of the Russian Federation and the United States are allegedly continuing. This is reported by UNN with reference to his post on the social network X.

Details

Kirill Dmitriev stated that the media allegedly distorts information that there will be no meeting between the President of the United States of America Donald Trump and the head of the Russian Federation Putin.

"The media distorts comments about the 'near future' to undermine the prospects of a future summit. Preparations are continuing," the post says.

"CONFIRMED: President Trump said that the peace summit with President Putin WILL NOT BE CANCELED BLOOMBERG - TRUMP: WE HAVE NOT YET MADE A DECISION REGARDING THE MEETING WITH PUTIN," Dmitriev commented on the video of the US President's meeting with journalists in the Oval Office on Tuesday, October 21.

Recall

On Tuesday, October 21, US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with journalists in the Oval Office, stated that a final decision regarding his meeting with Vladimir Putin had not yet been made. The American leader explained that he did not want to waste time.

What preceded this

On Thursday, October 16, US President Donald Trump held a two-hour telephone conversation with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Following the conversation, the head of the White House announced a new summit with the President of the Russian Federation, at which the leaders planned to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned to meet on October 23. The meeting was supposed to agree on the terms of a future summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, October 21, foreign media reported that the meeting expected this week between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been postponed indefinitely.

The White House confirmed the cancellation of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest. The reason was the unsuccessful completion of telephone negotiations between negotiators on preparations for peace talks.

