Putin's envoy called strikes on kindergartens "accidents," denying Russian attacks on civilian targets

Special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev stated in an interview with CNN that Russian troops' strikes on civilian targets, including kindergartens, are accidents. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, Russian troops do not attack civilian targets, but only hit military targets.

I am not a military man, I am focused on economics and investment, as you know. But the position of the Russian military is that they only hit military targets. By the way, this is very different from some other wars in the world, where there are many more civilian casualties. So, I believe that all the complexities of this conflict are only now becoming apparent. - said Dmitriev.

He also denied the recent hit by Russians on a kindergarten in Kharkiv.

"Of course, Russia does not target kindergartens, and one should ask the military about this particular situation, but there are many accidents. By the way, every victim is a huge tragedy, and that is why we strive to end this conflict as soon as possible. So why not admit that military targets are being attacked, and sometimes Ukrainian missiles, air defense, you know, hit their own targets? But, again, this is not my area," Putin's envoy summarized.

Recall

On October 22, as a result of an enemy attack, a fire broke out in a kindergarten in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, and children were evacuated.

