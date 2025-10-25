$41.900.00
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
October 25, 11:59 AM • 18427 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 27354 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 25463 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 36201 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 22316 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 19563 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°
October 24, 05:15 PM • 33135 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"
October 24, 04:33 PM • 49310 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 38065 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Putin's envoy called strikes on kindergartens "accidents," denying Russian attacks on civilian targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2254 views

Putin's special envoy Dmitriev told CNN that Russian troops do not attack civilian targets, but only strike military targets. He denied that Russians hit a kindergarten in Kharkiv, calling it an "accident."

Putin's envoy called strikes on kindergartens "accidents," denying Russian attacks on civilian targets

Special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev stated in an interview with CNN that Russian troops' strikes on civilian targets, including kindergartens, are accidents. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, Russian troops do not attack civilian targets, but only hit military targets.

I am not a military man, I am focused on economics and investment, as you know. But the position of the Russian military is that they only hit military targets. By the way, this is very different from some other wars in the world, where there are many more civilian casualties. So, I believe that all the complexities of this conflict are only now becoming apparent.

- said Dmitriev.

He also denied the recent hit by Russians on a kindergarten in Kharkiv.

"Of course, Russia does not target kindergartens, and one should ask the military about this particular situation, but there are many accidents. By the way, every victim is a huge tragedy, and that is why we strive to end this conflict as soon as possible. So why not admit that military targets are being attacked, and sometimes Ukrainian missiles, air defense, you know, hit their own targets? But, again, this is not my area," Putin's envoy summarized.

On October 22, as a result of an enemy attack, a fire broke out in a kindergarten in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, and children were evacuated.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine
Kharkiv