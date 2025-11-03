Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, wants to trade with Washington and make money for Russia. In addition, the head of the White House explained that the US did not impose high tariffs against Russia in order to force it to stop the war in Ukraine. The American leader said this in an interview with the "60 Minutes" program on CBS News, reports UNN.

Details

In an interview with CBS News, the US President noted that he had already ended 8 conflicts, and in 60% of cases this was achieved by threatening tariffs to force countries to stop hostilities.

At the same time, Trump once again emphasized that he "inherited" the war between Russia and Ukraine from Joe Biden, and that he ended eight wars in the world.

You know how I stopped them? In many cases, in 60% of cases, I said, "If you don't stop, I'll impose tariffs on both of your countries, and you won't be able to do business with the United States." - said the Head of the White House.

But, according to him, this method does not work with Putin.

I acted differently because we don't do much business with Russia, you know?... I think he would like to be like that. I think he wants to come and trade with us, he wants to make a lot of money for Russia, and I think that's great. - said the Head of the White House.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that he discussed nuclear disarmament with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, and also explained the reasons for the United States' resumption of nuclear tests.

The Kremlin stated that there is no current need for a meeting between Putin and Trump