Putin wants to boost trade between moscow and beijing during trip to northeast china

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Putin wants to boost trade between moscow and beijing during trip to northeast china

Putin wants to boost trade between moscow and beijing during trip to northeast china

During his visit, Putin plans to emphasize growing trade ties with China near the Russian border.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a "new era" strategic partnership agreement, the dictator intends to emphasize the growing importance of trade during a trip near the Russian border in northeastern China on Friday. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters. 

Details 

According to the newspaper, Putin is wrapping up his two-day visit to China in Harbin in Heilongjiang province, which has longstanding trade and cultural ties with Russia. He will attend a Russian-Chinese exhibition and forum on interregional cooperation.

Reuters notes that Putin, facing political isolation and Western sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine, is increasingly turning to China to support his military economy.

According to Chinese customs data, Russia's isolation from other countries has contributed to the growth of its trade with China, which increased by 26.3% last year.  Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia as the main source of crude oil for China, with supplies increasing by more than 24% despite Western sanctions.

An editorial in China's state-run Global Times newspaper published on Friday highlighted the importance of growing trade ties for the broader relationship, noting that China has been Russia's largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years.

Recall 

On Thursday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "new era" strategic partnership agreement in a 7,000-word statement.  The document refers to strengthening ties in energy, trade, security and geopolitics. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

