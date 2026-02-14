$42.990.00
Publications
Exclusives
Putin wants the entire Donetsk region to "sell" it as a victory - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin seeks to occupy the Donetsk region to present it as a victory to his society. Ukraine is not going to cede territories and will not withdraw troops.

Putin wants the entire Donetsk region to "sell" it as a victory - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to "sell" the surrender of the Donetsk region by Ukraine to Russians as a victory. However, Ukraine is not going to withdraw from its territory. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

I think they never pursued any other goals than the occupation of Ukraine. At the very least, they want Donbas, the Donetsk region, but 100%, to sell it as a victory to their own society. Perhaps not even to society, but maybe to himself. This is a victory for Putin

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine cannot simply withdraw troops from the territory, or exchange "one piece for another."

It's not just territory. There are 200,000 people there. Hundreds of thousands have died there, especially in this direction

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukraine received an offer from the United States for 15-year security guarantees. President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine wants guarantees for 30 or 50 years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine