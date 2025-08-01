Putin to Trump: all disappointments arise from excessive expectations

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin commented on the words of US President Donald Trump that the American leader is disappointed with him, reports UNN.

Details

"As for any disappointments from anyone, all disappointments arise from excessive expectations. This is a well-known general rule. But, in order to approach the solution of the issue peacefully, one needs to have thorough conversations. And not in public, but calmly, in the quiet of the negotiation process," Putin said.

According to him, it was allegedly for this purpose that the Russian side proposed creating three groups for negotiations that could work online.

"We agreed that we can conduct such negotiations without cameras, without any political noise, in a calm mode and look for compromises. They have not yet started working, and the work has not yet begun. The initial reaction, as it seemed to us, of the Ukrainian side was positive," Putin claims.

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenka claims that he openly told US representatives to tell the American leader to "act carefully" and then "an agreement can be reached."

"50, 60, 10 days. Politics is not done that way. If he (Trump – ed.) wants peace, he must connect carefully, thoroughly. This is a military confrontation, and it won't work to point there, especially to a nuclear power. Listen, well, this just causes laughter," Lukashenka said at a joint meeting.

Context

On July 28, Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump stated that he intends to set a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, approximately 10 or 12 days, starting today.

As a result, Trump confirmed that sanctions would be imposed against the Russian Federation after the 10-day period expired. At the same time, he is not sure that this will affect the situation with the war in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported that a phone conversation took place this week between the American side and high-ranking Russian officials to find ways to peace in Ukraine. However, no progress was made.

On August 1, Putin stated that negotiations with Ukraine on a ceasefire are in demand. At the same time, he emphasized that the demands voiced by Russia in June 2024 remain valid.