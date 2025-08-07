Putin stated that his meeting with President Zelenskyy is possible, but conditions must be created.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he is interested in meeting with the head of the White House, Donald Trump.

He also stated that his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is quite possible, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

We have many friends who are ready to help us organize such events. One of these friends is the President of the United Arab Emirates. I think we will decide, but this would be one of the suitable, quite appropriate places - the dictator said.

The President of the Russian Federation also stated that interest in his meeting with Trump was expressed by both the Russian and American sides.

A meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible, but conditions must be created for this, - Putin noted.

So far, it's a long way off - added the Kremlin leader.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, sharing the Ukrainian vision of a conversation with President Trump. The leaders agreed that work at the level of advisors and leaders should be effective.

Earlier, Witkoff's conversation with Putin was related to the ceasefire in Ukraine. Proposals for lifting most sanctions and further Russia-US cooperation were also discussed.

Russia called the new US proposal to end the war with Ukraine "acceptable"