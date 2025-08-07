Putin stated that his meeting with President Zelenskyy is possible, but conditions must be created.

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18869 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21424 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52124 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 68689 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 59249 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 39976 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 43132 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55488 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55559 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 119577 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3m/s
50%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 36284 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideo08:55 AM • 35065 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 43772 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 4344 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 13128 views
Publications
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 13259 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18880 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21447 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 43952 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52148 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 43963 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 115949 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 126413 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 118658 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 130253 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Coca-Cola
S-300 missile system

Putin stated that his meeting with President Zelenskyy is possible, but conditions must be created.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1018 views

Russian dictator Putin stated that a meeting with President Zelenskyy is possible if appropriate conditions are created. He also expressed interest in meeting with Trump, which, according to him, was mutual.

Putin stated that his meeting with President Zelenskyy is possible, but conditions must be created.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he is interested in meeting with the head of the White House, Donald Trump.

He also stated that his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is quite possible, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

We have many friends who are ready to help us organize such events. One of these friends is the President of the United Arab Emirates. I think we will decide, but this would be one of the suitable, quite appropriate places

- the dictator said.

The President of the Russian Federation also stated that interest in his meeting with Trump was expressed by both the Russian and American sides.

A meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible, but conditions must be created for this, - Putin noted. 

So far, it's a long way off

- added the Kremlin leader. 

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, sharing the Ukrainian vision of a conversation with President Trump. The leaders agreed that work at the level of advisors and leaders should be effective.

Earlier, Witkoff's conversation with Putin was related to the ceasefire in Ukraine. Proposals for lifting most sanctions and further Russia-US cooperation were also discussed.

Russia called the new US proposal to end the war with Ukraine "acceptable"07.08.25, 14:58 • 1278 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine