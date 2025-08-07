Russia called the new US proposal to end the war with Ukraine "acceptable"

The US made a proposal to end the war with Ukraine, which the Kremlin considers "quite acceptable." This was stated on August 7 by Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov in a comment to Russian media, writes UNN.

There was a proposal from the Americans that seems quite acceptable to us — Ushakov stated.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US special envoy Steve Witkoff discussed with Putin proposals for a truce in Ukraine, recognition of Russia's territorial gains, lifting of sanctions, and energy cooperation.

The Kremlin's refusal will mean loss of hope for a compromise agreement.

Details of peace proposals

The joint proposals to the Kremlin leader consist of the following:

a truce in Ukraine, but not peace;

de facto recognition of Russian territorial gains (by postponing this issue for 49 or 99 years);

lifting of most sanctions imposed on Russia;

in the future - a return to energy cooperation, i.e., import of Russian gas and oil.

