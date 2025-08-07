Russia called the new US proposal to end the war with Ukraine "acceptable"
Kyiv • UNN
Putin's aide called the US proposal, brought to Moscow by Trump's special envoy Stephen Witkoff, "quite acceptable." Media speculate that the US proposed a truce in Ukraine to Russia (but not yet peace), effective "recognition" of Russia's territorial gains with discussions prolonged for decades to come, as well as the lifting of sanctions.
The US made a proposal to end the war with Ukraine, which the Kremlin considers "quite acceptable." This was stated on August 7 by Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov in a comment to Russian media, writes UNN.
There was a proposal from the Americans that seems quite acceptable to us
Earlier, UNN wrote that US special envoy Steve Witkoff discussed with Putin proposals for a truce in Ukraine, recognition of Russia's territorial gains, lifting of sanctions, and energy cooperation.
The Kremlin's refusal will mean loss of hope for a compromise agreement.
Details of peace proposals
The joint proposals to the Kremlin leader consist of the following:
- a truce in Ukraine, but not peace;
- de facto recognition of Russian territorial gains (by postponing this issue for 49 or 99 years);
- lifting of most sanctions imposed on Russia;
- in the future - a return to energy cooperation, i.e., import of Russian gas and oil.
Trump forces Russia to ceasefire talks - US Ambassador to NATO05.08.25, 01:29 • 13700 views