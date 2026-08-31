Putin seeks to continue the war, but September could change a lot — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that intelligence reports indicate that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin seeks to continue the war. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

We have just spoken with representatives of the President of America – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. They are preparing for meetings and corresponding communication with the Russian side. And for a visit to Ukraine. We discussed our positions. I briefed Steve and Jared on the changes in the situation here in Ukraine – on the front and with Russian attacks - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that they discussed what could be done to encourage Russia to embark on a course toward ending the war.

The mood in Moscow, in Putin, must be appropriate – a mood to end the war, not to fight. For now, unfortunately, all intelligence assessments – both ours and those of our partners – all signals from Russia indicate that the Russian leader personally still wants war. Even now, when the absolute majority of his society, by the way, would agree to stop the war along the line of contact. We will see what the representatives of the President of America manage to achieve. September may change a lot, and together with our partners we must do everything to protect people, to protect life, and for peace - Zelenskyy added.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a "good conversation" with representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner; they discussed determining the date of a visit to Ukraine.