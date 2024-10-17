Putin plans to increase ammunition production to EU level in 2025 - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy said that the Kremlin plans to reach the level of EU weapons production by 2025 to continue the war. The President emphasized the assistance to Russia from North Korea, Iran, and China.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to reach the level of EU ammunition production by 2025 to continue the war. He said this at a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports.
Putin is preparing his reinforcements to continue the war, not to end it, of course. By next year, Putin wants to reach the level of ammunition production in your countries
He emphasized that North Korea, Iran, and China are still helping Russia.
"North Korea is helping him with shells, equipment, and now even people. Unfortunately, we are receiving signals that China is still actively helping Russia to drag out this war. And we have clear intelligence," the President added.
Zelensky said that the Victory Plan is designed for this period, and if it is implemented, it will be possible to end this war no later than next year.
Recall
Next year, Moscow aims to increase defense spending to 6.2% of the country's gross domestic product amid the war against Ukraine.