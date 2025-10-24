$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
04:33 PM • 3608 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 10710 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 16130 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
12:52 PM • 15881 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 31360 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 23272 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 19174 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27314 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 69687 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Putin mobilizes reservists to protect Russia from Ukrainian drones – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

According to media reports, Putin plans to mobilize reservists to guard strategic infrastructure facilities in Russia that are threatened by Ukrainian drone attacks.

Putin mobilizes reservists to protect Russia from Ukrainian drones – Bloomberg

The increase in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian infrastructure is forcing the Kremlin to deploy additional troops to protect critical facilities inside the country. This is stated in the Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin initiated legislative changes that will allow calling up civilian reservists for "special conscriptions" to protect energy facilities, transport routes, and industrial sites. The draft law was submitted to the State Duma on Thursday and provides that reservists who have signed contracts for regular training in peacetime can be temporarily involved without being sent to the front or abroad.

According to Vladimir Tsymlyansky, deputy head of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, reservists will not be subject to traditional military service and will not be sent to the combat zone. At the same time, this step will allow the Russian army to free up more regular troops for deployment to Ukraine, where Moscow is facing high losses and growing human resource problems.

Part. Russia uses illegal migration as a tool of hybrid warfare against Europe

Since early August, Ukraine has carried out more than 30 attacks on Russian oil refineries and defense production facilities, undermining the Kremlin's ability to wage war. This forces Moscow to look for ways to strengthen the protection of its own territory without declaring a general conscription. So far, the number of reservists who may be affected by the new decree remains unknown, although Alexei Zhuravlev, first deputy chairman of the State Duma's defense committee, suggested that it could be up to 2 million people.

Previous attempts at mass conscription in September 2022, when the Kremlin mobilized 300,000 reservists, caused a mass exodus of the population and public discontent. Now, the Russian authorities hope to avoid a similar effect by offering high bonuses and salaries for contract soldiers, instead of forced mobilization.

Part. Financial incentives do not work: Russia cannot compensate for losses in the war against Ukraine - ISW

Stepan Haftko

