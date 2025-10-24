Putin mobilizes reservists to protect Russia from Ukrainian drones – Bloomberg

The increase in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian infrastructure is forcing the Kremlin to deploy additional troops to protect critical facilities inside the country. This is stated in the Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin initiated legislative changes that will allow calling up civilian reservists for "special conscriptions" to protect energy facilities, transport routes, and industrial sites. The draft law was submitted to the State Duma on Thursday and provides that reservists who have signed contracts for regular training in peacetime can be temporarily involved without being sent to the front or abroad.

According to Vladimir Tsymlyansky, deputy head of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, reservists will not be subject to traditional military service and will not be sent to the combat zone. At the same time, this step will allow the Russian army to free up more regular troops for deployment to Ukraine, where Moscow is facing high losses and growing human resource problems.

Since early August, Ukraine has carried out more than 30 attacks on Russian oil refineries and defense production facilities, undermining the Kremlin's ability to wage war. This forces Moscow to look for ways to strengthen the protection of its own territory without declaring a general conscription. So far, the number of reservists who may be affected by the new decree remains unknown, although Alexei Zhuravlev, first deputy chairman of the State Duma's defense committee, suggested that it could be up to 2 million people.

Previous attempts at mass conscription in September 2022, when the Kremlin mobilized 300,000 reservists, caused a mass exodus of the population and public discontent. Now, the Russian authorities hope to avoid a similar effect by offering high bonuses and salaries for contract soldiers, instead of forced mobilization.

