Putin miscalculated with Trump: Senator Graham on the absence of negotiations

American Senator Lindsey Graham stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a mistake in his calculations. The Kremlin's inability to sit down at the negotiating table indicates a lack of desire to end the war, and its allies must be held accountable. He wrote about this on his X, as reported by UNN.

I fully understand President Trump's frustration with Russia's constant attacks on Ukraine, which indicates a lack of real desire to sit down at the peace negotiating table. Putin seriously miscalculated with President Trump. I hope that countries like China, India, and Brazil, which support Putin's war machine, will soon pay a long overdue price. - he wrote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in the war against Ukraine, which will be 10-12 days. This decision was made due to a lack of progress after the previous 50-day period.