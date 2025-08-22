Only actions that accelerate the collapse of the Russian economy influence Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to him, there are many tools for this – from informational ones that accelerate the outflow of population from the Russian Federation, to economic sanctions on military pinpoint operations.

As Kovalenko noted, Putin's current plan is to buy time in a more "narrow corridor" set for him by Trump. But even under such circumstances, the dictator will continue to buy time, because that is the Russian regime's directive.

Even if a significant part of Putin's entourage already advocates for an end to the war, apart from Patrushev and Kiriyenko with Gerasimov, Putin himself cannot change – wrote the head of the CPD.

He added: Putin does not see Russia without control over Ukraine and the Baltic states. The Bolsheviks, who seized power after the collapse of the Russian Empire, had a similar directive.

But by trying to conquer us, he only hastens the collapse of Russia itself, which is already politically and economically dependent on China. However, Putin thinks that such dependence is less destructive than ending the war under current conditions - Kovalenko clarified.

He also clarified that in this situation, US pressure plays a key role. The future of the Russian Federation now depends on the United States and China, which is not ready to enter into confrontation with the US for Russia's sake.

But even under these conditions, Putin does everything to drag out time and try to secure conditions that will leave Russia with the option of repeating aggression. According to Kovalenko, Russians dream of Ukraine's fall, similar to South Vietnam after the cessation of American aid in 1975.

Their agents and informational torpedoes do not even hide the motive for such actions. They cite the Vietnam scenario, namely the fall of Saigon after the curtailment of American support (this happened in 1975 – ed.). They portray Ukraine as South Vietnam, although of course such a scenario will never be repeated. That is why we are pursuing a strong army and security guarantees, and the Russian Federation is trying to destroy this approach, because it believes in a "repeat of the fall of Saigon" in the future - Kovalenko wrote.

Recall

The Head of the President's Office stated that Putin's words about peace are worthless without real actions. Ukraine trusts only guarantees from the US, European countries, and the "Coalition of the Willing."