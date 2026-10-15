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Putin instructed the special services to tighten control over internet providers and IT companies in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Putin ordered the special services to strengthen cooperation with providers, IT companies, and banks due to cyber threats. In the Russian Federation, 326 data breaches were recorded.

Putin instructed the special services to tighten control over internet providers and IT companies in Russia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called on security forces to strengthen cooperation with internet providers, IT companies, and financial institutions due to an alleged increase in cyber threats. The Moscow Times reports this, citing the Kremlin, writes UNN.

Details

During a meeting on information security, Putin stated that Russia is facing "direct and hybrid external aggression" that threatens the economy, transport, logistics, and public administration.

To neutralize these threats, it is necessary to improve coordination between law enforcement agencies and special services and communications operators, financial organizations, internet companies, and other entities

– he stated.

Russia has become the world leader in data breaches

In addition to strengthening control, Putin instructed officials to modernize cybersecurity and expand monitoring of dependence on foreign digital platforms.

After "Yandex" — "Sberbank": Ukraine attacked one of Russia’s largest data centers14.10.26, 10:38 • 7028 views

According to F6 analysts, 326 information leaks were recorded in Russia during 2025 and the first half of 2026, exposing 1.175 billion rows of personal data. This is almost twice as much as in a number of other regions of the world combined.

Despite these figures, Putin stated that Russia's digital sovereignty had been strengthened. At the same time, he did not mention the strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the data centers of "Yandex" and "Sberbank."

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has analysed how much Russia is spending on the war against Ukraine this year14.10.26, 13:19 • 4118 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Cyberattack
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