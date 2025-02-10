Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has the resources to continue the war through 2025, and his officials, diplomats and intelligence agencies have the task of doing everything to ensure that Russia can fight intensively through 2026. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

He said that Putin's propaganda spending is increasing, particularly in Europe and the Middle East, and that he is trying to lobby for a decision to avoid additional sanctions.

On February 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat all possibilities exist for ending the war in 2025, but that sanctions pressure on Russia, security guarantees, and support for Ukraine from its allies remain key factors.

A representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov , saidthat important events should be expected in the near future, in particular at the Munich Security Conference, but all forecasts remain just that, forecasts.

Zelenskyy statedthat he was planning to meet with US President Donald Trump, and also announced a possible meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance.

Zelenskyy also notedthat he was ready to negotiate with Putin, provided that the United States and Europe continue to support Ukraine and provide security guarantees.

On February 8, Zelenskyy emphasizedthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, by increasing his army by another 100,000, is not preparing for negotiations, but for a continuation of the war, and not only against Ukraine.