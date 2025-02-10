ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Putin has the resources to continue the war until 2025 - CPJ

Putin has the resources to continue the war until 2025 - CPJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27638 views

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center said that Russia has the resources to wage war in 2025. Russian officials and diplomats are working on the possibility of continuing active hostilities in 2026.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has the resources to continue the war through 2025, and his officials, diplomats and intelligence agencies have the task of doing everything to ensure that Russia can fight intensively through 2026. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Putin has the resources to continue the war through 2025, and his officials, diplomats and intelligence agencies are tasked with doing everything possible to ensure that Russia can fight intensively through 2026 

- Kovalenko wrote.

He said that Putin's propaganda spending is increasing, particularly in Europe and the Middle East, and that he is trying to lobby for a decision to avoid additional sanctions.

Should we expect peace in Ukraine in the near future: the DIU answers10.02.25, 15:36 • 26054 views

Addendum

On February 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat all possibilities exist for ending the war in 2025, but that sanctions pressure on Russia, security guarantees, and support for Ukraine from its allies remain key factors.

A representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov , saidthat important events should be expected in the near future, in particular at the Munich Security Conference, but all forecasts remain just that, forecasts.

Zelenskyy statedthat he was planning to meet with US President Donald Trump, and also announced a possible meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance.

Zelenskyy also notedthat he was ready to negotiate with Putin, provided that the United States and Europe continue to support Ukraine and provide security guarantees.

On February 8, Zelenskyy emphasizedthat Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, by increasing his army by another 100,000, is not preparing for negotiations, but for a continuation of the war, and not only against Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

