Should we expect peace in Ukraine in the near future: the DIU answers

A representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, said that important events should be expected in the near future, in particular at the Munich Security Conference, but all forecasts remain only forecasts. Yusov said this in an interview with the Blausch Digest YouTube channel, UNN reports.

We should not wait. It is worth working hard at it. And such work is underway. The Ukrainian political and military leadership, Ukrainian diplomats, including the public sector, cultural diplomacy, and non-governmental organizations are actively working on this. And our partners are also working in this way - He answered the question whether we should expect peace in Ukraine in the near future.

According to Yusov, we can agree with US President Donald Trump's statements about the need for peace and an end to Russian aggression, which causes huge human losses. At the same time, he emphasized that we should not expect changes without active action.

Everything else is a matter of hard work, and there will be important events in the near future: the Munich Security Conference and beyond. And, of course, they should bring us good news, but the main events continue to take place on the battlefield - Yusov said.

He added that support for the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces is important, and everyone can contribute - some financially, some in other ways. He emphasized that we cannot relax now.

We can't just sit down in front of the TV and wait for good news, good news has to be made. This is done by diplomats at their level, the military at their level, civil society at their level - Yusov said.

He also noted that forecasts of further developments remain only forecasts.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he is planning to meet with US President Donald Trump, and also announced a possible meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance.