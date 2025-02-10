Should we expect peace in Ukraine in the near future: the DIU answers

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 40581 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 85418 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101358 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115772 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 99034 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124395 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102423 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113206 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116827 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158522 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102782 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 90332 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 61548 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105336 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 97139 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115772 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124395 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158522 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148859 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181044 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 97139 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105336 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136389 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138199 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166181 views
Actual
Should we expect peace in Ukraine in the near future: the DIU answers

Should we expect peace in Ukraine in the near future: the DIU answers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26055 views

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said he expected important events at the Munich Security Conference. According to him, peace requires active work at all levels.

A representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, said that important events should be expected in the near future, in particular at the Munich Security Conference, but all forecasts remain only forecasts. Yusov said this in an interview with the Blausch Digest YouTube channel, UNN reports.

We should not wait. It is worth working hard at it. And such work is underway. The Ukrainian political and military leadership, Ukrainian diplomats, including the public sector, cultural diplomacy, and non-governmental organizations are actively working on this. And our partners are also working in this way 

- He answered the question whether we should expect peace in Ukraine in the near future.

According to Yusov, we can agree with US President Donald Trump's statements about the need for peace and an end to Russian aggression, which causes huge human losses. At the same time, he emphasized that we should not expect changes without active action.

Everything else is a matter of hard work, and there will be important events in the near future: the Munich Security Conference and beyond. And, of course, they should bring us good news, but the main events continue to take place on the battlefield 

- Yusov said.

He added that support for the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces is important, and everyone can contribute - some financially, some in other ways. He emphasized that we cannot relax now.

We can't just sit down in front of the TV and wait for good news, good news has to be made. This is done by diplomats at their level, the military at their level, civil society at their level 

- Yusov said.

He also noted that forecasts of further developments remain only forecasts.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he is planning to meet with US President Donald Trump, and also announced a possible meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance. 

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising