"Putin has shown an unwillingness to be reasonable": Speaker Johnson announced new US sanctions against Russia

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focus
07:40 PM • 2826 views
Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focus
06:25 PM • 13055 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 68045 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 54051 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 63123 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 96135 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 56964 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 119111 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56282 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68404 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.4m/s
74%
741mm
Popular news
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 94857 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 41788 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 33703 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 26648 views
First documented case: robotic systems successfully stormed the occupiers' positions05:51 PM • 8233 views
Publications
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 26662 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 33718 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 41805 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 68046 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 94873 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 120993 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 252075 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 432875 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 262885 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 372029 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

"Putin has shown an unwillingness to be reasonable": Speaker Johnson announced new US sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 443 views

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that Vladimir Putin is not interested in a serious discussion of peace in Ukraine. The US Senate may vote on a bill on sanctions against Russia by the end of the month.

"Putin has shown an unwillingness to be reasonable": Speaker Johnson announced new US sanctions against Russia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in a serious discussion of peace in Ukraine. This was stated by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson, reports UNN with reference to The Hill.

Details

According to him, he does not rule out the possibility of a vote on the bill on sanctions against Russia in the near future.

Vladimir Putin has shown an unwillingness to be reasonable and to talk seriously about a peaceful settlement, and I think we need to send him a message, that's my opinion

- said Johnson

In turn, the Senate Majority Leader in the US Congress, Republican John Thune, stated that the Senate could vote on the bill on sanctions against Russia by the end of the month.

"Republicans in the Senate intend to work with the House and the White House to get this legislation through Congress and onto the president's desk," Thune said.

Recall

According to Politico, US President Donald Trump is ready to sign a bill on tough sanctions against Russia if he gets more control over their implementation.

On June 29, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that US President Donald Trump would support new sanctions against Russia.

In early July, Trump said he had discussed sanctions against Russia with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Putin was not thrilled about them.

Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg09.07.25, 21:25 • 12815 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Mike Johnson
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
Republican Party (United States)
United States Congress
White House
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9