"Putin has shown an unwillingness to be reasonable": Speaker Johnson announced new US sanctions against Russia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in a serious discussion of peace in Ukraine. This was stated by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson, reports UNN with reference to The Hill.

Details

According to him, he does not rule out the possibility of a vote on the bill on sanctions against Russia in the near future.

Vladimir Putin has shown an unwillingness to be reasonable and to talk seriously about a peaceful settlement, and I think we need to send him a message, that's my opinion - said Johnson

In turn, the Senate Majority Leader in the US Congress, Republican John Thune, stated that the Senate could vote on the bill on sanctions against Russia by the end of the month.

"Republicans in the Senate intend to work with the House and the White House to get this legislation through Congress and onto the president's desk," Thune said.

Recall

According to Politico, US President Donald Trump is ready to sign a bill on tough sanctions against Russia if he gets more control over their implementation.

On June 29, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that US President Donald Trump would support new sanctions against Russia.

In early July, Trump said he had discussed sanctions against Russia with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Putin was not thrilled about them.

