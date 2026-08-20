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Putin found a positive aspect in Ukrainian strikes on Wildberries — ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14406 views

Russian dictator Putin is trying to conceal the economic damage caused by the war and Ukrainian strikes. Prices, fuel shortages, and labor shortages are increasing in Russia.

Putin found a positive aspect in Ukrainian strikes on Wildberries — ISW

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is trying to present the Russian Federation’s poor economic performance in a positive light, as he is unable to conceal the damage that four years of war and Ukrainian long-range strikes have inflicted on the Russian economy. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Putin said Russia’s GDP growth currently stands at about one percent, characterizing this growth as "modest" but positive.

Putin acknowledged that "external pressure" and "terrorist attacks"—the Kremlin’s term for Ukraine’s long-range strike campaign—are contributing to Russia’s economic decline. Putin acknowledged that Ukrainian strikes on Wildberries facilities in late July and August 2026, which are imposing growing operational and financial costs on Russia, mean that some logistics and warehouse facilities require "restoration," but stated that the entire commercial infrastructure is operating efficiently

- analysts indicate.

They emphasize that Putin sought to assure the Russian public that he is taking appropriate measures to address Russia’s economic problems ahead of the upcoming September elections to the State Duma.

He attempted to portray the Russian government as prioritizing the quality of life of Russian citizens, even as the Kremlin is trying to prepare Russian society for greater sacrifices because of its failed war. The Russian people are increasingly feeling the consequences of the war in the form of rising inflation and prices for goods, fuel shortages, and a labor shortage

- the article says.

Observers add that Putin is likely aware of the scale of the damage Ukrainian strikes are inflicting on the Russian economy, while portraying himself and his party, "United Russia," as aware of the economic and social difficulties faced by the Russian people ahead of the elections.

Previously

According to ISW, Russia rejects all proposals for a ceasefire, insisting on terms involving Ukraine’s complete capitulation.

Russians should know that they will have to sit without electricity because of Putin's idiocy – Kovalenko20.08.26, 01:37 • 9432 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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