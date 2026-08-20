Russians should know that they will have to sit without electricity because of Putin's idiocy – Kovalenko

The war of attrition chosen by Russia is already forcing Russian military correspondents and experts to say that the Russian Federation is waging war at the limits of its capabilities. This was stated by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, while the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "and his grandfathers do not see peace, because they do not see themselves at peace."

Typical Russian lies — they have launched another campaign of terror against infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, and are blaming us for it. Lies, the constant stupid lies of their official institutions, the Foreign Ministry, and Putin - Kovalenko noted.

He assured that the consequences of the strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure "will be felt in Russia; Russians should know that they will have to sit without electricity because of Putin's idiocy."

We remind you

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, stated that information disseminated in the Ukrainian media about "two-week lockdowns" in major Ukrainian cities is merely the assumption of an individual who is not involved in preparing the country for winter.

Moscow has no intention of stopping hostilities along the current front line — CПД