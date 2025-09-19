Putin does not seek peace and overestimated his strength, the war accelerates Russia's decline - head of British intelligence

$41.250.05
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shown
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launched
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnesses
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe
Putin does not seek peace and overestimated his strength, the war accelerates Russia's decline - head of British intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The head of British foreign intelligence MI6, Sir Richard Moore, stated that Putin does not seek peace and overestimated his strength. He noted that the invasion did not break Ukraine, but accelerated Russia's decline.

Putin does not seek peace and overestimated his strength, the war accelerates Russia's decline - head of British intelligence

The Russian-Ukrainian war is far from over, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not even thinking about ending hostilities and the possibility of real peace talks. This was stated by the head of British foreign intelligence MI6 Sir Richard Moore in his farewell speech in Istanbul, ABC News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Moore spoke at the British Consulate in Istanbul. After five years as head of MI6, he is stepping down at the end of September. He stated that there is "absolutely no evidence" that Putin seeks peace.

He (Putin - ed.) seeks to impose his imperial will by all available means. But he is failing.

- Moore emphasized.

The British intelligence officer stressed that the Kremlin overestimated its strength from the very beginning.

Frankly, Putin bit off more than he can chew. He thought he would get an easy victory. But he - and many others - underestimated the Ukrainians.

- Moore said.

He also stressed that Russia's invasion did not break Ukraine, but rather strengthened its national identity, accelerated its movement westward, and pushed countries like Sweden and Finland to join NATO.

"Russia's turn": NSDC Secretary on further steps in negotiations19.09.25, 14:32 • 1962 views

The speech also contained a harsh assessment of the Kremlin's policy:

"Putin tried to convince the world of the inevitability of Russia's victory. But he is lying. He is lying to the world. He is lying to his people. Perhaps he is even lying to himself."

Moore stated that the Russian president "is mortgaging his country's future for his own personal legacy and a distorted version of history," and that the war itself is only "accelerating this decline."

The head of MI6 added that history has repeatedly proven the failure of imperial ambitions.

Greater powers than Russia have failed to subdue weaker states than Ukraine.

- Moore emphasized.

Analysts say Putin believes he can win a protracted war of attrition, bleeding the smaller Ukrainian army.

Umerov: Russia is preparing to increase the number of attacks on Ukraine to a thousand per day19.09.25, 14:25 • 1802 views

Stepan Haftko

Vladimir Putin
NATO
Finland
Istanbul
Sweden
Ukraine