Putin deliberately attacked Kyiv after talking to Trump: details from the National Security and Defense Council

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin deliberately ordered an attack on Kyiv after a conversation with US President Donald Trump. This was written on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, the Kremlin, with its attacks on Ukraine, particularly on Kyiv and the Kyiv region, is sending a signal to the US: "Don't interfere and don't help Ukraine." The Russian dictator still wants Ukraine to remain in his sphere of influence. He wants to achieve this through strikes on the rear, because he cannot solve the assigned tasks on the front.

Of course, this will not happen. However, the paradigm of the Russians is precisely this - they want the US not to interfere in events in Europe. Moreover, Putin seeks a situation where American weapons do not protect Europe, and he receives people and weapons from the DPRK, produces his own, and has technologies from China. Under such circumstances, the consequences will be an offensive on the Baltics, which I constantly talk about – wrote the head of the CPD.

He also commented on China's position that "Russia cannot lose." According to Kovalenko, this puts the Western world before a choice: either continue to pretend that diplomacy without pressure can miraculously work and Moscow can be "separated from Beijing," or understand that in such a case, it is necessary to push the war further, deeper into Russia and closer to China, than to Europe.

NATO should not be exclusively a defensive alliance. Reality demands transformation into an offensive alliance. Russia, as an instrument of aggression, must be politically or physically destroyed - the integrity of this entity in its current form practically guarantees war in Europe. Thoughts that everything can be kept in the capsule of Russia's war against Ukraine, giving us weapons (far from the quantity needed, let's be honest), are erroneous and only lead to a loss of time. They have already led to the presence of DPRK troops in Europe - this is a threat that did not exist even during the Cold War – wrote Kovalenko.

He added that Ukraine should continue to receive weapons, NATO should transform into an offensive alliance, and proactive actions should begin, including economic strikes on Russia and its allies.

Otherwise, all this will still have to be done, but the front may be somewhere in the Baltic region near the borders with Poland, in parallel with the war in Ukraine, if the policy we see now continues. We, of course, will still contain Russia here. But the Baltics – no – Kovalenko summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Russian attack on July 4 "a demonstratively significant and cynical strike".

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha called Russia's night attack on July 4 one of the worst and added that it happened after Putin's conversation with Trump.

US President Donald Trump stated that he discussed the war against Ukraine with Putin, but no progress was made on this. In addition, Trump claims that the US has not stopped military aid to Ukraine.