Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 53089 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 54164 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 116273 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 74662 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 141392 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 62714 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 48019 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 41996 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 126265 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 135310 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Putin cultivated Russians' loyalty to his war goals to prevent peace - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1262 views

ISW analysts claim that the Kremlin has been justifying Putin's maximalist goals for years, securing public support. This makes a peaceful settlement that would not meet Russia's initial military goals impossible.

Putin cultivated Russians' loyalty to his war goals to prevent peace - ISW

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has deliberately put himself in a position where he cannot present any peaceful settlement as not meeting his initial war goals. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts indicate that the Kremlin has made a concerted effort over many years to justify Putin's maximalist war goals as necessary for the existence of the Russian state and to garner public support for a prolonged war until Russia achieves these goals.

Russian state and independent polls in early 2025 showed that most Russians support continuing the war in Ukraine, and the Kremlin is likely using these sentiments, which it actively fueled, to justify Putin's decision to continue the war.

- the article notes.

Trump administration considers imposing additional sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" if Putin does not agree to a truce - Media05.08.25, 22:54 • 1754 views

The authors emphasize that Putin is also increasing Russian society's dependence on military spending by investing heavily in Russia's defense industry, which now accounts for a significant portion of Russia's total domestic production.

Any sharp reduction in Russia's defense spending would likely lead to a decline in the Russian economy in the medium term, which will reinforce Putin's desire to continue a protracted war in Ukraine and ignite future military conflicts, despite Russia's significant battlefield losses and critical limitations to its economy.

- ISW predicts.

They conclude that Putin has deliberately "cultivated the Russian society's devotion to his war goals" and has not set conditions for any retreats from a peace settlement that does not meet his initial war goals.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, Russia is considering options for concessions to US President Donald Trump, which may include an aerial truce with Ukraine, to try to prevent the threat of US sanctions.

Trump: Decision on sanctions against Russia will be made after Witkoff's visit to Moscow06.08.25, 00:32 • 1826 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

