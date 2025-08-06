Putin cultivated Russians' loyalty to his war goals to prevent peace - ISW

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has deliberately put himself in a position where he cannot present any peaceful settlement as not meeting his initial war goals. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts indicate that the Kremlin has made a concerted effort over many years to justify Putin's maximalist war goals as necessary for the existence of the Russian state and to garner public support for a prolonged war until Russia achieves these goals.

Russian state and independent polls in early 2025 showed that most Russians support continuing the war in Ukraine, and the Kremlin is likely using these sentiments, which it actively fueled, to justify Putin's decision to continue the war. - the article notes.

The authors emphasize that Putin is also increasing Russian society's dependence on military spending by investing heavily in Russia's defense industry, which now accounts for a significant portion of Russia's total domestic production.

Any sharp reduction in Russia's defense spending would likely lead to a decline in the Russian economy in the medium term, which will reinforce Putin's desire to continue a protracted war in Ukraine and ignite future military conflicts, despite Russia's significant battlefield losses and critical limitations to its economy. - ISW predicts.

They conclude that Putin has deliberately "cultivated the Russian society's devotion to his war goals" and has not set conditions for any retreats from a peace settlement that does not meet his initial war goals.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, Russia is considering options for concessions to US President Donald Trump, which may include an aerial truce with Ukraine, to try to prevent the threat of US sanctions.

