08:15 AM
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
06:07 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
05:46 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:07 AM
05:46 AM
August 24, 05:50 AM
August 23, 07:20 AM
"Putin could end the war": fire at Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery still not extinguished - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region is still burning. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, published a video of the burning plant.

"Putin could end the war": fire at Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery still not extinguished - CPD

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region is still burning. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery is still burning. And Putin could simply end the war

- Kovalenko stated.

He also published a video of the burning plant.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant near Rostov-on-Don. A UAV warehouse, a logistics hub in Donetsk, and an oil depot in the Voronezh region were also hit.

UNN also reported that UAVs attacked two critical infrastructure facilities in Russia – an oil refinery in Syzran and the Ust-Luga port in the Leningrad region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

