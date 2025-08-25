"Putin could end the war": fire at Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery still not extinguished - CPD
Kyiv • UNN
The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region is still burning. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, published a video of the burning plant.
Details
The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery is still burning. And Putin could simply end the war
He also published a video of the burning plant.
Recall
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant near Rostov-on-Don. A UAV warehouse, a logistics hub in Donetsk, and an oil depot in the Voronezh region were also hit.
UNN also reported that UAVs attacked two critical infrastructure facilities in Russia – an oil refinery in Syzran and the Ust-Luga port in the Leningrad region.