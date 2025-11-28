Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed the federal budget law for 2026–2028, which includes a deficit for all three years and a sharp increase in funding for the military and security sectors. This was reported by the independent publication Meduza, writes UNN.

Details

According to the document, in 2026, the Russian treasury plans to receive 40.3 trillion rubles in revenues with expenditures of 44 trillion. For 2027, 42.9 trillion rubles in revenues and 46.1 trillion in expenditures are planned, and in 2028 – 45.9 trillion in revenues against 49.4 trillion in expenditures. Thus, the budget deficit will persist every year.

The largest increase falls on military and security expenditures. In 2026, 12.93 trillion rubles were allocated to the army, and together with expenditures on security and law enforcement agencies – 16.84 trillion. This is almost one and a half times more than provided for all social programs combined, for which 10.8 trillion rubles were allocated.

The new budget confirms the Kremlin's continued priority on financing the war and the security apparatus, while social spheres have effectively been relegated to secondary positions.

