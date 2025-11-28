$42.190.11
03:39 PM • 11291 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 17458 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 25351 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 20600 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 17022 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 34779 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 21422 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18362 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 39023 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 20261 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Popular news
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - Politico
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custody
Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians fleeing to Huliaipole - Kovalenko
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 25335 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 24865 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 34774 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 34294 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 39021 views
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 24959 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 42239 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 62255 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 94645 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 109503 views
Putin approved a three-year budget with a chronic deficit and record military spending exceeding all social expenditures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Dictator Putin signed the law on the Russian Federation's federal budget for 2026–2028, which envisages a deficit and a significant increase in funding for the military and security sectors. Spending on the army and security will exceed social expenditures.

Putin approved a three-year budget with a chronic deficit and record military spending exceeding all social expenditures

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed the federal budget law for 2026–2028, which includes a deficit for all three years and a sharp increase in funding for the military and security sectors. This was reported by the independent publication Meduza, writes UNN.

Details

According to the document, in 2026, the Russian treasury plans to receive 40.3 trillion rubles in revenues with expenditures of 44 trillion. For 2027, 42.9 trillion rubles in revenues and 46.1 trillion in expenditures are planned, and in 2028 – 45.9 trillion in revenues against 49.4 trillion in expenditures. Thus, the budget deficit will persist every year.

Russians feel economic pressure: Putin's war increasingly affects daily life - Bloomberg26.11.25, 20:55 • 5036 views

The largest increase falls on military and security expenditures. In 2026, 12.93 trillion rubles were allocated to the army, and together with expenditures on security and law enforcement agencies – 16.84 trillion. This is almost one and a half times more than provided for all social programs combined, for which 10.8 trillion rubles were allocated.

The new budget confirms the Kremlin's continued priority on financing the war and the security apparatus, while social spheres have effectively been relegated to secondary positions.

The Russian government is preparing to change fuel pricing, a new wave of price increases is expected - Foreign Intelligence Service26.11.25, 15:12 • 2673 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Bloomberg L.P.