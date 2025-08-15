Negotiations between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could generally last a minimum of 6-7 hours. This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Peskov also noted that the tête-à-tête negotiations between Putin and Trump will take place with the participation of assistants.

The Russian side expects that the meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska will be productive - summarized the spokesman for the Russian dictator.

Putin's plane to land in Anchorage at 10:00 PM, to be met by Trump - Peskov

Recall

The presidents of the USA and Russia will hold negotiations in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was initiated by Putin, Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of resolving Ukraine's fate without its participation.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, reported that no documents are planned to be signed following the negotiations in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

The planned meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

Political scientist Oleh Lisnyi believes that the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska will not be a turning point, but only the beginning of a process. He proposes a trilateral or quadrilateral negotiation format with the participation of Ukraine and Europe.