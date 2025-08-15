$41.450.06
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with Putin
11:40 AM • 38726 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 61641 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 40778 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 67770 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 37052 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 70845 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 101326 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 58540 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 210239 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Putin and Trump's negotiations in Alaska could last at least 6-7 hours - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

The negotiations between Putin and Trump in Alaska, initiated by the Russian dictator, will last at least 6-7 hours. The Russian side expects the meeting to be productive, but no documents are planned to be signed.

Putin and Trump's negotiations in Alaska could last at least 6-7 hours - Peskov

Negotiations between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could generally last a minimum of 6-7 hours. This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, as reported by UNN.

Putin and Trump's negotiations could generally last a minimum of 6-7 hours 

- said Peskov.

Details

Peskov also noted that the tête-à-tête negotiations between Putin and Trump will take place with the participation of assistants.

The Russian side expects that the meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska will be productive 

- summarized the spokesman for the Russian dictator.

Putin's plane to land in Anchorage at 10:00 PM, to be met by Trump - Peskov15.08.25, 17:12 • 3570 views

Recall

The presidents of the USA and Russia will hold negotiations in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was initiated by Putin, Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of resolving Ukraine's fate without its participation.  

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, reported that no documents are planned to be signed following the negotiations in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

The planned meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

Political scientist Oleh Lisnyi believes that the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska will not be a turning point, but only the beginning of a process. He proposes a trilateral or quadrilateral negotiation format with the participation of Ukraine and Europe.

Antonina Tumanova

