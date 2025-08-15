The plane of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled to land in Anchorage exactly at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time). He will be met at the ramp by US President Donald Trump. This was reported by the spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, according to UNN with reference to Russian media.

According to Peskov, at the Putin-Trump summit, "the issue of Ukrainian settlement" will be at the forefront.

During the flight to Alaska, Putin will work with documents, including all the theses of the upcoming summit with Trump - emphasized the spokesman of the Russian dictator.

In addition, projects of economic cooperation between Russia and the United States, the topic of "mutual irritants" will be on the agenda of the Putin-Trump talks, Peskov added.

The presidents of the USA and the Russian Federation will hold talks in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was initiated by Putin, Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of resolving Ukraine's fate without its participation.

Political scientist Oleg Lisny believes that the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska will not be a turning point, but only the beginning of the process. He proposes a trilateral or quadrilateral format for negotiations with the participation of Ukraine and Europe.