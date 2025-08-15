$41.450.06
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with Putin
11:40 AM • 35174 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 55692 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 37641 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 62448 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 35320 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 69927 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 100965 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 58338 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 208000 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Putin's plane to land in Anchorage at 10:00 PM, to be met by Trump - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3208 views

Russian President Vladimir Putin's plane will arrive in Anchorage at 11:00 AM local time, where he will be met by US President Donald Trump. The summit will discuss issues of Ukrainian settlement and economic cooperation.

Putin's plane to land in Anchorage at 10:00 PM, to be met by Trump - Peskov

The plane of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled to land in Anchorage exactly at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time). He will be met at the ramp by US President Donald Trump. This was reported by the spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, according to UNN with reference to Russian media.

Putin's departure from Magadan to Anchorage, where his meeting with Trump will take place, will be "punctual"... Putin's plane is scheduled to land in Anchorage exactly at 11:00 local time... Trump will meet Putin at the plane in Alaska 

- Peskov reported.

Let's add

According to Peskov, at the Putin-Trump summit, "the issue of Ukrainian settlement" will be at the forefront.

During the flight to Alaska, Putin will work with documents, including all the theses of the upcoming summit with Trump 

- emphasized the spokesman of the Russian dictator.

In addition, projects of economic cooperation between Russia and the United States, the topic of "mutual irritants" will be on the agenda of the Putin-Trump talks, Peskov added.

Trump flew to Alaska for talks with Putin15.08.25, 15:08 • 35099 views

Recall

The presidents of the USA and the Russian Federation will hold talks in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was initiated by Putin, Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of resolving Ukraine's fate without its participation.  

The spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov reported that no documents are planned to be signed following the talks in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

Political scientist Oleg Lisny believes that the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska will not be a turning point, but only the beginning of the process. He proposes a trilateral or quadrilateral format for negotiations with the participation of Ukraine and Europe.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine